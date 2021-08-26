Jake Paul threatens to end beef with Dana White by “knocking him out”

Jake Paul and UFC President Dana White have never been on the best of terms, but the controversial internet celebrity has now threatened physical harm when they next cross paths.

While the younger Paul brother has his sights set on another knockout victory this weekend over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, a separate feud continues to escalate.

After months of trading blows online, arguing over fighter pay, and even threatening legal action, Paul’s beef with UFC president Dana White has only grown more intense.

Now, the former has even threatened physical harm if they meet in person.

In the latest media scrum following his August 25 open workout, Paul took the opportunity to lash out at White once again.

“We go back and forth but at the end of the day, he’s always talking about me,” Paul said.

“He’s trying to discredit what I’m doing.”

Having previously claimed that Paul lied about his boxing success and even that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is “losing appeal,” White has been outspoken about his dislike for the ongoing antics. Though this opinion remained purely that, an opinion.

Should Paul bump into White moving forward, however, push could come to shove in a violent way, he warned the Cleveland press.

“When does this end?” a local journalist questioned. “Does it end with you fighting a current UFC fighter?”

“I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the f*** out,” Paul answered.

White looking to “discredit” Paul’s efforts appears to be his biggest gripe.

“One moment he loves Tyron Woodley and he’s a five-time UFC champ, saying he’s the greatest Welterweight ever. Then boom, 12 months later he sucks, Jake Paul’s fighting him.”

While the UFC president has his own thoughts heading into this week’s PPV clash, there’s no discrediting the level up in competition for Paul.

In just a matter of days, the social media star will be facing his toughest challenge yet as he steps into the ring with former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.