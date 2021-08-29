Dana White responds to Jake Paul’s threat to knock him out: “Get in line”

UFC president Dana White has responded to Jake Paul after the YouTuber claimed the ongoing beef between them will end with Jake “knocking him the f**k out.”

Since his career in boxing took off, YouTuber Jake Paul has been involved in beef with a fair few big names, throwing shade at people via social media.

But one of his most prominent feuds is between him and UFC president Dana White. The pair have traded blows back and forth online for months, specifically regarding the issue of fighters’ pay.

After the August 25 open workout ahead of his fight with Tyron Woodley, Paul hit out at White yet again, claiming “he’s trying to discredit what I’m doing.”

When he was asked, “when does this end?” the influencer went on to say: “I think it ends with me running into him in a club in Vegas and knocking him the f*** out.”

Not long after, White responded to Jake’s comments. “It actually makes sense. I’m 52 years old, I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights. So yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me.”

He went on to say: “Let me tell you what. Get in line. There’s plenty of people that would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f**king line buddy. You’re gonna be waiting for a while. No, it doesn’t bother me. This is the business we’re in.

“I say this all the time about the fighters too. We are not in the nice guy business. This is a very mean business. I say many mean things about people too, and it’s just part of this game.”

With not long to go until the Paul vs. Woodley fight, viewers are excited to see how things play out, and many are curious to see what White will have to say about the outcome.