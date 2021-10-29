Jake Paul slams Gigi Hadid with serious shade after Zayn Malik harassment charges

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is throwing some major shade toward supermodel Gigi Hadid after reports surfaced that she is parting ways from longtime partner Zayn Malik.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up, according to sources close to the couple. This news follows reports from TMZ that stated Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, was considering pressing charges against Malik for allegedly striking her.

Malik later denied these allegations and begged fans for privacy amid the ongoing conflict. The singer has since pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda, who claim he used “lewd, lascivious, threatening, or obscene words” toward them.

Malik has been sentenced to 360 days probation, alongside anger management and domestic abuse classes.

Jake Paul weighs in

This news has shaken up the internet, with fans offering their comments and condolences during the couple’s shocking breakup — but one person isn’t joining in on the sympathy.

Instead, YouTuber Jake Paul brought up some old beef he shares with Gigi Hadid, writing in a pointed tweet after the news broke: “Your ‘rEsPeCtFuL KiNg’ punched your mom in the face.”

This post was created as a quote reply to a statement Gigi made last year, which came about after Paul called out Zayn Malik in an unexpectedly venomous tweet.

Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face https://t.co/LtuDJJMB4H — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Old beef rekindled: Jake Paul vs Zayn Malik

In his February 2020 post (which has since been deleted), Jake claimed that Malik wasn’t exactly cordial to him after he tried to make nice with the former One Direction star.

“Almost had to clap up [Zayn] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” Jake alleged. “Zane [I know] you’re reading this… stop being angry cause you came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha.”

“Bro, he literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out,” Jake added, before claiming that Zayn had said, “You wanna test me, mate?” Paul concluded: “Lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

It seems that the ongoing situation between Hadid and Malik has brought up this former Twitter beef, once again — although it’s unclear if Gigi will respond to Jake’s shady callout.