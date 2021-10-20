Is Jake Paul boxing Tommy Fury? Everything we know so far

YouTube star Jake Paul is reportedly set to face off against Tommy Fury after an extended period of haggling. Here’s everything we know so far about this long-awaited boxing match.

Jake Paul is making waves in the boxing world after rising to fame as a YouTube superstar. Following his very first amateur match in 2018, Paul went on to accrue a 4-0 professional boxing record, but his most anticipated fight is still on the horizon.

After defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren, and five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley, Paul now has his sights set on a boxer of his own caliber.

Upon his victory over Woodley, Paul immediately set out looking for potential opponents… one of them being Love Island star and pro boxer Tommy Fury. This came as quite a surprise to fans, as Paul had previously rejected an offer from Fury, claiming that he had “some ladders to climb to get on my level.”

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury got heated backstage after the Woodley fight. pic.twitter.com/nrZeAIVlCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 30, 2021

Paul then offered Fury $1 million to face him in the ring, but his proposed opponent laughed off the amount, notably claiming that it was “not even worth getting out of bed for.”

Despite their disagreements, it looks like a fight is finally on for the two stars, and both a date and location have reportedly been set.

Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team. Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made. Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 21, 2021

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match?

On October 19, it was reported that Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury would be taking place on December 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Thus far, an exact venue is yet to be determined, as are streaming platforms and pay-per-view prices.

This latest news comes after Fury’s promoter hinted at a bout in “late November/December,” saying, “Financially, how can you turn that down?”

However, this bout is looking to be a challenging one for Paul, as this will be the first time he’s facing off against a true-blue boxer instead of retired sports stars, YouTubers, and inactive MMA pros.

There’s no word yet on the fight purse, either — so exactly how much money is on the line for these boxers remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though; this will be a fight that fans won’t want to miss.