Jake Paul slams Dana White after UFC president dubs him "gimmick" boxer - Dexerto

Jake Paul is back at it again with his ‘heel turn’, and this time he slammed Dana White in a series of social media posts after the UFC president dubbed him a “gimmick” during an episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Jake Paul has been doing his best to try and entice UFC and MMA fighters such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dillion Danis to face him. Considering his brother managed to lock in about with Floyd Mayweather, anything is possible.

However, nothing has come to fruition yet, so he’s thrown some jabs at Dana White throughout the course of his efforts to try and force a reaction. He finally got one on a recent episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Here’s what Dana White had to say and what Jake Paul said in response.

“Who gives a sh*t?” said Dana White, in response to a question about Logan Paul and Jake Paul. “Neither one of these guys can fight. It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said at a press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that sh*t, I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck to them.”

“I could care less what that guy [says],” he added, referring specifically to Jake. “I get it. He’s trying to make some money and doing his thing, and there are people out there who want to spend their money on that. I’m not that guy.”

“Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” he said. “To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. The guy is just some kid off the street.”

Jake was less than impressed with being dubbed a “gimmick,” and he responded in a series of social media posts. “The Alaskan Bull Worm, also known as Dana White, is back at it again,” he said. “Let me break it down for you.”

“So two days ago, the Alaskan Bull Worm Dana ‘Wipe’ gets on some random podcast and starts talking shit,” he said. “Interesting Dana, but you’ve been talking about us for two years? Even three weeks ago!”

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Jake Paul calls out UFC President Dana White on Instagram. Jake responds to interview Dana did where Dana said Jake was not a fighter. Jake also compared UFC’s Pay-Per-View numbers with the numbers from Tyson event. pic.twitter.com/53tzflB0po — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 3, 2021

“It’s a big gimmick?” he added. “Coming from the guy who let CM Punk, a fake WWE wrestler, headline a UFC event. Oh my god! A lot of talking, Dana. But let’s check the numbers.”

He then compared the top-selling UFC event in 2020, which was UFC 251 at 1.3 million PPV buys, to the 1.8 million he helped pull in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition bout.

“Good luck to you, because you f**king need it. I hope you find those 500,000 extra pay-per-view buys somewhere. Maybe this will all help you.

Jake Paul mentions that Dana White let CM Punk fight in UFC event. pic.twitter.com/e86etiX5zh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 3, 2021

If you want to see all the posts for context, you can find the thread here. Some people are convinced that Jake knows exactly what he’s doing. They believe he’s trying to ruffle as many feathers as he can, hoping to land the best possible deal and outcome.

Others think he’s an egomaniac who’s barking up the wrong tree. They think he’s asking to get knocked out and probably look forward to seeing it happen.

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt that he’s doing an excellent job in acting like the perfect ‘heel’ or ‘bad guy’ in the scenario. It’s only a matter of time before his next fight happens, and it’ll probably be as successful as the last.