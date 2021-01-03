 Jake Paul slams Dana White after UFC president dubs him "gimmick" boxer - Dexerto
Jake Paul slams Dana White after UFC president dubs him “gimmick” boxer

Published: 3/Jan/2021 6:06 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 6:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul is back at it again with his ‘heel turn’, and this time he slammed Dana White in a series of social media posts after the UFC president dubbed him a “gimmick” during an episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Jake Paul has been doing his best to try and entice UFC and MMA fighters such as Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dillion Danis to face him. Considering his brother managed to lock in about with Floyd Mayweather, anything is possible.

However, nothing has come to fruition yet, so he’s thrown some jabs at Dana White throughout the course of his efforts to try and force a reaction. He finally got one on a recent episode of the Shout! Podcast.

Here’s what Dana White had to say and what Jake Paul said in response.

Jake Paul has been picking fights with just about anyone lately.

“Who gives a sh*t?” said Dana White, in response to a question about Logan Paul and Jake Paul. “Neither one of these guys can fight. It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said at a press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that sh*t, I don’t know what to tell you. Good luck to them.”

“I could care less what that guy [says],” he added, referring specifically to Jake. “I get it. He’s trying to make some money and doing his thing, and there are people out there who want to spend their money on that. I’m not that guy.”

“Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out,” he said. “To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. The guy is just some kid off the street.”

Dana White didn’t hold back his words when asked about Jake Paul.

Jake was less than impressed with being dubbed a “gimmick,” and he responded in a series of social media posts. “The Alaskan Bull Worm, also known as Dana White, is back at it again,” he said. “Let me break it down for you.”

“So two days ago, the Alaskan Bull Worm Dana ‘Wipe’ gets on some random podcast and starts talking shit,” he said. “Interesting Dana, but you’ve been talking about us for two years? Even three weeks ago!”

“It’s a big gimmick?” he added. “Coming from the guy who let CM Punk, a fake WWE wrestler, headline a UFC event. Oh my god! A lot of talking, Dana. But let’s check the numbers.”

He then compared the top-selling UFC event in 2020, which was UFC 251 at 1.3 million PPV buys, to the 1.8 million he helped pull in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition bout.

“Good luck to you, because you f**king need it. I hope you find those 500,000 extra pay-per-view buys somewhere. Maybe this will all help you. 

If you want to see all the posts for context, you can find the thread here. Some people are convinced that Jake knows exactly what he’s doing. They believe he’s trying to ruffle as many feathers as he can, hoping to land the best possible deal and outcome.

Others think he’s an egomaniac who’s barking up the wrong tree. They think he’s asking to get knocked out and probably look forward to seeing it happen.

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt that he’s doing an excellent job in acting like the perfect ‘heel’ or ‘bad guy’ in the scenario. It’s only a matter of time before his next fight happens, and it’ll probably be as successful as the last.

Ninja argues that DMCA proves music industry doesn’t understand “value” of creators

Published: 3/Jan/2021 1:12

by Theo Salaun
As Twitch streamers navigate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Ninja argues that the music industry doesn’t recognize the value of content creators as much as gaming companies do.

With online content becoming more and more popular over the past year, music industry executives and government officials have joined together in trying to restrict free usage of record labels’ property.

In November 2020, Twitch felt compelled to try apologizing for DMCA controversy as streamers and fans complained about an onslaught of suspensions and content deletion. Then, in December 2020, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis prompted massive Twitter backlash by pushing a bill that would punish DMCA strikes with felony jail time. 

Now, segueing into the new year, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins took some time during a Valorant stream to address confusion at the behalf of his chat. In his brief, impassioned clarification, the legendary streamer described how DMCA laws demonstrate the ignorance of music industry execs compared to those in the gaming industry. 

As DMCA laws work, a content creator can get in trouble for using songs in their content, whether live or recorded, if they haven’t received explicit permissions from the controlling label. In contrast, a fan in Ninja’s chat wanted to know if using a video game’s property for content could be punished similarly.

In response, Ninja put forth a simple clarification: “DMCA is everything to do with music, okay?”

Then, he elaborated on why the valuation of content creators is at the heart of the difference in approach between the gaming and music industries: “Having the rights to be able to stream video games … gaming companies understand and they realize the value that streamers and content creators bring. And they don’t try to monetize off of it. And that’s the difference between the music and the gaming industry.”

Ninja, showing off his Adidas sneaker, is no stranger to business partnerships across multiple industries.

As Ninja posits, gaming companies recognize that allowing their titles to be used by streamers and content creators is of value to them already and not worth trying to monetize further. This is likely because they see the content as free publicity, therefore freeing up some marketing budget, and don’t want to restrict said creators. 

Dissimilarly, music companies want to monetize any and all usage of their property as much as possible. Ninja’s argument seems to suggest that by attempting to be so restrictive, those companies are ignoring the value that content creators can offer them.