Report: Floyd Mayweather wants to fight Jake Paul after “disrespectful” DM to girlfriend

A potential fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Jake Paul could be closer than ever, according to a new report detailing how The Problem Child is getting under Money’s skin.

Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, he’s been searching for his next opponent and making plenty of offers.

Despite sending challenges to Jorge Masvidal and making a last-ditch challenge to Tommy Fury, the YouTuber has been denied at every turn. This may all be for the best, however, as Mayweather is reportedly down to duke it out with the ‘Problem Child.’

Mayweather and Paul’s history goes back to when older brother Logan fought the boxing icon to a draw under exhibition rules. In the build-up to the match, Jake stole Mayweather’s hat in a stunt that he clams caused the boxer to hire “gangsters” to have him killed.

"Got your hat!" Floyd Mayweather & Jake Paul got into a scuffle at the #MayweatherPaul press conference 🤯pic.twitter.com/uFEueh6FWk — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul reportedly DMed Mayweather’s girlfriend

Now, it seems like the rivalry between Money and Paul has only just begun to heat up. According to The Sun, Mayweather is not just down to fight Jake – he’s actually training for the bout after Paul allegedly slid into his girlfriend’s DMs.

A source at The Sun claims that Jake Paul sent Floyd’s girlfriend Anna Monroe a private message, telling her that she needed a “real man.” Additionally, Paul supposedly said that Floyd was afraid of fighting him after his bout with Logan.

“Floyd has been telling pals he’s had enough of Jake Paul,” a source said. “He thinks he’s destroying the sport of boxing by being disrespectful about great boxers and saying he wants to be world champion. Then when he saw Jake had private messaged Anna – that was the final straw.”

Floyd Mayweather “training” for Jake Paul fight

According to the source, Floyd isn’t letting it go and wants to settle things in the ring once and for all.

“Floyd wants to get the fight sorted now, he’s in training and in talks over contracts. He knows the only way to shut Jake up is in the ring,” they revealed.

As Dexerto previously reported, The Problem Child sent Mayweather a legitimate pro fight offer, but expected the boxing great to retire with his perfect 50-0 record.

Whether or not the two decide to exchange fists remains to be seen, but if this report is to be believed, Jake Paul could be in for the fight of his life.