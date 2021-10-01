Female fighter Claressa Shields challenges Jake Paul: “He’s getting his ass whooped”

Female boxer Claressa Shields is down to go head-to-head against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the ring and challenged him to step into a bout with her.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm in recent months, securing victories against former UFC pros Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Now, his next battle could be of the sexes.

At a Professional Fighting League press conference on September 29, Claressa Shields explained that she would never duke it out on a card headlined by Jake.

“Don’t ever disrespect me. I would never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-time division world champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing. I would never fight on an undercard of Jake Paul,” she blasted, subsequently claiming that she could beat him up.

Shields wants to fight Jake Paul

To follow this up, in an interview with TMZ, she doubled down on her comments, stating that she wasn’t “talking s**t” about Jake Paul but rather just “speaking facts.”

“If Jake Paul gets inside a boxing ring with me, he’s getting his ass whooped,” she said. “Look, Jake Paul’s gonna say a lot of stuff. He’s gonna say it’s ‘oh, she’s a woman and I would never hit a girl’ or ‘it’s a lose-lose because if I beat her I’m a woman beater.’”

After Shields predicted Paul’s reaction to her challenge, she further backed up her fighting words. “I’m a decorated female fighter. I’m the motherf**king GOAT!”

According to Shields, while Paul believes that fellow fighters Amanda Serrano (who signed with his team) is the greatest of all time, she’s the real best female boxer.

“If he don’t want to fight cause he’s worried about his image, we can spar. He can bring his camera crew and I can bring mine,” she suggested. “If you want to do exhibition style with two minute rounds because I’m a woman, we can do that too.”

Despite all the ways Shields proposed a fight with Jake, she maintained the following guarantees: “I promise you Jake Paul would get hurt. He’d probably get dropped. He will have a newfound respect for me if we were to spar or fight.”

So far Jake Paul hasn’t responded to the challenge, but it would be very interesting to see if he accepts or declines the offer.