Jake Paul offered world title fight after beating Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has been offered to fight for an undisputed boxing world title by Artur Beterbiev after defeating Mike Tyson.

Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 in his favor. Post-fight, Beterbiev took to social media to challenge Paul, asking how the 27-year-old would fare against the reigning champion.

“What can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I’m always open to any suggestions,” he posted to his Instagram Story on November 16.

This was in response to a post that claimed that Jake wanted to box him next. Beterbiev, who successfully defended his titles by defeating Dmitry Bivol in October 2024, currently holds the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO Light Heavyweight championship belts.

Following his victory against Tyson, Paul has achieved an 11-1 record and spoke on his ambitions of becoming a world champion during his post-match interview:

“I’ve been in this sport for four years, I’ve been so active. If people want to see more then give me a couple more months. I’m going to accomplish more.

“It can happen in the next 24 months, I believe I can become a world champion within six years of learning how to throw a f**king jab. It’ll be the greatest sports story ever. The Cruiserweight division is pretty open.”

Despite Beterbiev’s post to his Instagram Story, there has been no official boxing match offered via any official boxing organizations at the time of writing.

Following the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, it appears unlikely that Paul would take part in a rematch with Tyson. However, the boxing legend teased that he wasn’t going to be retiring just yet and instead suggested that he would be open to boxing the YouTuber’s brother Logan Paul.

Netflix’s first live-streamed boxing spectacle didn’t go as smoothly as intended for many after thousands of users complained over the streaming platform constantly crashing as they attempted to watch the main event.