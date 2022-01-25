Amouranth teases full “professional” rap album after music video debut

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa could be preparing to launch a rap career after the success of her first-ever music video ‘Down Bad.’

The past couple of years have seen Amouranth rise to the top on a number of the internet’s biggest platforms including Twitch and OF, to the point where she’s now making millions of dollars every month.

Despite some struggles along the way (including bans on Instagram and Twitch, and her accounts being hacked,) the 28-year-old influencer has had more Ws than Ls. In 2021, she bought a gas station and then a 7-Eleven location for a whopping $10 million.

Now, in 2022, the streamer is reaching new heights. In addition to a VICE documentary about her rise to fame and an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Siragusa starred in her first-ever music video and hinted she has more tunes in the works.

(Topic starts at 3:30)

Amouranth reveals how she’d make a full rap album

In her newest YouTube upload where she reacted to comments on her music video, the Playboy model replied to fan requests for her to make an album.

“I will make an album,” she said. “I will do that. If this rap video gets one million views, then I will make a second video. I’ll start working on it immediately.”

While her first video was definitely more of a parody than a full attempt at being the next Beethoven or Eminem, Amouranth claimed that for her next track, she’d take things more seriously.

“And this time, I’ll go all out with a big budget and work with professionals. And actually make it not a satire,” she added. “I’ll actually make it good.”

Seeing as Amouranth has quite a lot of money in the bank, it’s certainly more than possible that she can produce a full legitimate rap album – but as she said, her first video needs to hit 1m views for it to happen in the first place.

At the time of this posting, ‘Down Bad’ has just over 500,000 views, so she’s already halfway to her goal. Whether or not she gets there remains to be seen, but if she does, fans of Amouranth’s music will have a lot to be excited about as the year continues.