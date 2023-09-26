Amouranth reveals Twitch hot tub stream her manager refused to let her do

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has made a fortune through her controversial hot tub streams, but it turns out there was one broadcast idea her manager refused to try.

The Twitch hot tub meta isn’t nearly as popular as it once was, but in 2021, numerous streamers divided the internet by broadcasting in bikinis, raising concerns about content on the platform.

Amouranth was one such streamer who took advantage of this drama and led the way with her own hot tub broadcasts along with rival Indiefoxx, XoAeriel, and others.

During a recent interview with Forbes, however, Amouranth revealed that she wanted to combine two of her stream ideas into one, but the idea was shot down by her manager because it would have resulted in a ban.

Amouranth’s manager refused to let her do this hot tub stream

According to Amouranth, the hot tub meta really caused her Twitch and OnlyFans popularity to “skyrocket” with her going from making $30K a month on Twitch to $100K and pushed her OF to over $1M.

There came a time when she wanted to sleep in her hot tub. Notably, she has made a fortune through her sleep streams, earning upwards of $15K per nap and she wanted to do this while in the tub.

Twitch/Stockpix/ Twitter/Amouranth Amouranth’s hot tub streams have been very popular on Twitch.

However, her manager warned her that this could have some serious consequences and not to go through with it.

“I thought about sleeping in the hot tub, but my manager told me that was against the rules and I might drown and die,” she recalled.

So, although she may not have been able to create a new meta where she slept in the hot tub, at least she ended up avoiding a Twitch ban or even worse, death.

Interestingly this isn’t the first hot tub stream idea that caused some concern. In 2022, YouTuber TheQuartering considered sponsoring a coffee-filled hot tub stream, but Siragusa felt like it could be against the rules based on consumables or self-harm.