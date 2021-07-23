Amouranth claims OnlyFans is making her $1m+ a month

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed the ridiculous amount she made off of OnlyFans alone for June, a personal best.

With many users complaining about the rise of Just Chatting streams that skirt the rules on Twitch, Amouranth has become a somewhat controversial figure for some. However, she still maintains a huge following.

Despite being hit with bans, as well as being demonetized, the 27-year-old has continued to stream on Twitch, but she’s also broadened her horizon and become a star elsewhere.

Like many streamers, she’s built up a huge following on OnlyFans, and if she wanted to, that could become her full-time gig given how much money she’s making over there.

During a stream with H3H3’s Ethan Klein, where the YouTuber saluted her for “crushing it”, Siragusa revealed that she’d made a personal best for the previous month, and it was a bit of an insane amount.

“Thank you! I’m really excited about it. Last month was actually my highest month ever,” she said, before Klein asked if she would reveal the amount. “Yeah, 1.1 million last month.”

After being blown away by the amount, Ethan praised the streamer for doing what she does, saying there’s “nothing wrong” with it, despite what people might think.

Amouranth isn’t alone in breaking the seven-figure mark as a Twitch streamer on the media-sharing platform. Corinna Kopf claimed she’d made just over $1 million when she first joined the site back in early June.

If Twitch ever demonetizes her again, Siragusa shows that she could easily bounce from daily streaming and still make her money, but she does appear to have any plans to do so on her own accord.