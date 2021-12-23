Amouranth explains why Instagram won’t unban her accounts

Twitch streamer-turned-Playboy model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed why she won’t be getting her Instagram accounts back anytime soon.

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. With millions of followers spread across multiple social media platforms, the 28-year-old has made quite a name for herself.

From humble beginnings as a cosplayer to the owner of a 7-Eleven, Siragusa has taken the world by storm. But with such success also comes new challenges, primarily in the form of combating haters.

As the streamer revealed during The Yard podcast with YouTube’s newest star Ludwig, Amouranth revealed not only why her Instagram accounts were banned, but why getting them back is out of her control.

Amouranth reveals why she’s still banned on Instagram

According to the popular OF star, her Instagram wasn’t disabled due to lewd photos or anything she posted. Rather, she was banned after she was mass-reported. Worse yet, there’s nothing she can do about it.

“I’m in talks with people trying to get unbanned and apparently there’s nothing that I did wrong. But because I get so many mass reports, no one wants to take on the role of managing my account,” she explained. “All verified Instagram accounts have to have a manager, like an account manager.”

Furthermore, because no one wants to take on Amouranth as an account manager, the Playboy bunny claims that it’s out of her hands.

BANNED ON MY PERSONAL IG TOO??? @InstagramComms — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 11, 2021

“If someone doesn’t want to take you on, they just don’t give a f**k,” she added. “Mine’s been gone for a few months. I think since October, so it’s really rough.”

Back then, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok all banned Amouranth’s accounts, but luckily, Twitch reinstated her channel. She then pivoted content to her personal Instagram account, ‘Amouranthtoo,’ but that was banned on December 11.

It remains to be seen if someone will end up stepping in and help manage the social media star’s account so it will be reinstated, but for the time being, don’t expect to see new photos of Amouranth on Instagram in the near future.