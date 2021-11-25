Amouranth reveals Twitch and content retirement plans after buying a gas station

Twitch superstar Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed when she will finally be deflating her hot tub toys and retiring from content creation.

Amouranth is one of Twitch’s top streamers and one of its most controversial with a whopping five bans to her name. Outside of the Amazon-owned platform, she has a massive following on Instagram, OF, YouTube and other sites.

With such fame, she’s managed to generate a fortune and enough to even never work again, but her goals are far more complex than that.

In a series of Twitter posts, the newly crowned gas station owner explained when she will retire and her goals going forward.

Advertisement

Amouranth details retirement plans

In a November 25 thread, Siragusa touched on her goal to create a massive animal shelter and why people taking issue with her buying a gas station don’t understand how it actually helps.

Read More: Amouranth takes Ludwig up on offer to create her own adult toy

After explaining how one of her favorite shelters ran into issues during the global health crisis and their lack of online presence, she brought up how this could apply to her.

“I have a hunch my online popularity is also fleeting so it would be dumb to start and run the org with a budget expecting to raise money year over year JUST to keep the lights on,” she said. “At the scale I want to run it at, it would be irresponsible To just expect the support to always be there just because it’s there now.”

Advertisement

Would be dumb to start and run the org with a budget expecting to raise money year over year JUST to keep the lights on. At the scale I want to run it at, it would be irresponsible To just expect the support to always be there just because it’s there now. — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 25, 2021

Amouranth explains why she will retire

According to Amouranth, her goal is to grind out content for as long as she can, but there’s a catch.

“I basically plan to grind it out as long and as hard as I can until either it doesn’t make sense anymore, or at some point the passive income > active income,” she noted. “This makes the most sense, this is the way to MAXIMIZE impact. Because passive income will only overtake active income in the scenario that I fall off a lot, OR my investments compound to the point of dwarfing anything I do actively (stream, 0F, etc).”

Advertisement

most sense, this is the way to MAXIMIZE impact. Because passive income will only overtake active income in the scenario that i fall off a lot, OR my investments compound to the point of dwarfing anything I do actively (stream, 0F, etc) When I made the determination to do this, — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 25, 2021

She further added that when she had this goal in mind, she already had enough money saved to never work again and put those criticizing her gas station purchase on blast.

The hot tub streamer explained that owning assets and making sound investments she’s growing her money to the point where it no longer makes sense for her to stream.

in the words of Bitcoin maxis everywhere “have fun staying poor” Owning productive assets, good businesses, & investments is not truly “spending” money. It’s growing money. putting fallow capital to work so that eventually your money pulls the heavy load instead of your labor. — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 25, 2021

It’s not yet clear exactly when Amouranth will retire, but if she keeps making smart plays, that day might end up coming sooner rather than later.