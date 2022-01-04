Amouranth banned from Just Dance after hackers rename account

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been banned from yet another platform, this time the popular video game ‘Just Dance’ after hackers took over and renamed her account.

Amouranth is one of the most successful streamers on Twitch. With millions of followers across multiple sites, she has been raking in the dough and spending wisely, investing in gas stations, 7-Elevens, and buying lots of stock.

Sadly, all her success has seemingly put a target on her back as the streamer has been banned from Instagram following mass-report shenanigans followed by a shadow ban on Twitter.

While 2022 was looking to be a promising year for Siragusa, it’s gotten off to a rocky start with her Discord being hacked, followed by her Just Dance account resulting in a ban.

MY JUST DANCE ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. THEY CHANGED MY NAME FROM “AMOURANTH” to “TWITCH SLUT”. This is the second of my platforms that’s been hacked this year.. and we’re only 3 days in. Then I got banned for the name being ToS @Ubisoft @justdancegame pic.twitter.com/z4LHootYDC — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 4, 2022

Amouranth pleads for help following ‘Just Dance’ ban

On January 4, Amouranth used her personal Twitter to reveal that hackers had taken over her Just Dance account and had changed the name of it to ‘Twitch s*ut.’

This offensive rename was apparently enough for Ubisoft to ban the account due to violating its Terms of Service.

“This is the second of my platforms that’s been hacked this year… and we’re only 3 days in,” she added. “Then I got banned for the name being ToS.”

It’s not user error, if you google it Ubisoft had a data breach — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 4, 2022

Following this, the OF model and Playboy bunny asked her fans to tweet at Ubisoft so she could get the account back, claiming that it “has all her high scores.”

According to Amouranth, the hack could have something to do with a large Ubisoft data breach from back in December. However, the company stated that its investigation had, “not shown that any Ubisoft account information has been compromised as a result of this incident.”

In any case, if the beginning of 2022 is any indication, Amouranth could be in for a tough year. Hopefully, the streamer can figure out a plan to stop these hackers going forward, as they continue to wreak havoc on her content.