Amouranth claims Twitch fame makes it hard to date in real life

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed her difficulties of dating as a famous content creator in an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla.

Amouranth is one of the most-watched women on Twitch, clocking in an impressive 38.34m hours watched in 2021.

The social media star is also a proud owner of a gas station, a $10 million 7-Eleven location, and even $1 million in Visa stock that she purchased as a birthday present to herself.

Amouranth’s online empire has earned her a staggering income that includes $1.2 million monthly from Twitch, $100k from OnlyFans, and another $100k from Patreon.

It’s no secret that Siragusa is a hard worker who spends much of her time streaming for an audience of five million fans, taking photos, and making money moves — but her busy schedule isn’t exactly good for any romantic pursuits.

During an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Amouranth revealed the toll that her workdays take on her dating life, explaining that she simply doesn’t have time for a committed relationship.

Amouranth dishes about her dating life

“It’s really hard for me to feel like I can date anyone,” she admitted.

“What type of guy would be willing for me to ignore him for 15 hours a day while I talk to other guys online? He might have to be desperate.”

“I’m not the most attractive, right?” she continued. “There’s probably girls that are just as good-looking, if not more, who won’t ignore you for 15 hours a day.”

(Topic begins at 9:56)

Ultimately, Amouranth reiterated that her ultimate goal is to work enough to open the “Disneyland” of animal sanctuaries. For this, she speculates she’d need to earn at least $2 million passively to keep her shelter running, at a minimum.

For now though, she’s busy making money moves, having been recently signed to Playboy as part of a new creator initiative helmed by Cardi B — and there’s no telling where her career will take her next.