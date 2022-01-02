Twitch streamer Sliker banned after watching Amouranth VICE documentary

Twitch partner Sliker was temporarily banned after watching Amouranth’s new VICE documentary live on stream.

Popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa sat down with VICE in December 2020 to make a documentary about her life as an online personality. The 28-year-old discussed her career, including the backlash she has gotten for her ASMR broadcasts.

Twitch channels watching the documentary live are receiving bans after the interview covered material that led to Amouranth being banned in the past. Partner Sliker is one of those accounts as he has found himself suspended while watching the upload.

Twitch streamer banned for watching Amouranth documentary

Twitch partner Sliker was watching Amouranth’s VICE documentary “My Life Online” during his January 1, 2022 stream when his account was abruptly banned for watching the 24-minute clip.

Advertisement

While the documentary largely features a sit-down interview with the 28-year-old, the special also has several segments that showcase racy images from her OF account and past streams.

Minutes after StreamerBans reported that Sliker had been suspended off the Amazon-owned platform, the streamer took to social media to share the ban message he had received from Twitch.

“That title did not last long,” SlikeR tweeted, referencing the name of his stream which was “Better Year Trust Me”. According to the email attached, Twitch banned his channel for “Accidental Nudity” and Explicit Content.”

While the letter didn’t specify the exact image that triggered the suspension, many viewers speculated that it was from the segment covering Amouranth’s OF account which featured images that violated the site’s TOS.

Advertisement

That title did not last long pic.twitter.com/U5xCFJOHVb — Sliker (@Sliker) January 1, 2022

In a follow-up post, Sliker clarified that Twitch had only banned him for 24 hours. Interestingly, fellow streamers Mizkif and Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker also watched the same documentary live in front of viewers. However, it should be pointed out that both of them used moderators to tell them when to skip the offending material.

All that said, it does appear that those thinking about watching the special interview live should be careful as it can lead to a suspension. It seems as though just like her ASMR content, Amouranth’s documentary is causing a splash on the streaming platform.