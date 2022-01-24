Amouranth reveals Twitch actually invited her to start streaming in early days

Twitch’s reigning stream-queen Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has laughed off claims Amazon is trying to oust her from the platform, revealing the website actually invited her to join all the way back in 2016 to boost numbers.

Amouranth may be the biggest female star on Twitch right now, even outshining long-time queen Pokimane, but there’s many that want her barred from the site permanently.

The issue that many Twitch fans have ⁠— founded or unfounded ⁠— is that Siragusa leans heavily into “sexualized” content, including ASMR streams, hot tub broadcasts, and whatever will earn her viewers and subscribers.

It’s a controversial way to find success on a platform many see as a gaming site primarily and a talk-site second, but Amouranth has hit the perfect note; she now averages more than 10k viewers every broadcast ⁠— and it’s all thanks to a Twitch invite, Siragusa says.

“You know, in 2016, they [Twitch] actually invited me to come stream,” the 28-year-old revealed in response to fans demanding she quit the streaming platform.

Amouranth revealed to internet star Anthony Padilla in a ‘tell-all’ podcast on YouTube that Twitch approached her back in 2016, with machinations to use her online popularity to give a newly-founded category a shot in the arm.

“Twitch had this creative category that they wanted me to stream in. Which is funny,” she continued, “because now there’s all these people saying like, oh, get off our platform, Twitch is for gamers, and gaming! And Twitch actually invited me to stream. In 2016 they were inviting me to join.”

Amouranth accepted, but didn’t see the true potential until recently: “It wasn’t until the hot tub meta started I was like, why haven’t I done this my whole career?”

Siragusa now totally dominates the Just Chatting category, and really any other Twitch section she decides to stream in too. Heading into 2022, the stream-queen boasts more than 24k subscribers, 4.9m followers, and rakes in more than two million views via her streams across any given week.

Before pivoting into Twitch stardom ⁠— after that personal invite ⁠— in 2016, the 28-year-old was working for her character company (she still owns the business) where she’d cosplay as Disney princesses for birthdays and events.

“For work, I actually had my character company,” she said. “I was going to birthday parties, hospital visits for kids, as Disney princesses. It was my dream job.”