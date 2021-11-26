Twitch star Amouranth just bought 7-Eleven store for whopping $10 million

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa just keeps making big moves faster than we can write articles. In her latest investment, the content guru revealed she now owns a 7-Eleven after spending $10,000,000.

Amouranth’s rise to fame as a cosplayer turned Twitch streamer and OF content creator has earned her a fortune and she’s been investing her income in a number of properties to increase her revenue.

Earlier in November, she revealed she bought a gas station and actively fought off accounts who tried to tell her that the purchase was just a “fantasy.”

Next, she plotted a scheme with fellow streamer Ludwig to create her own adult toy. And now, after detailing her retirement plans, she made her biggest purchase to date: a 7-Eleven.

Oops I did it again. A 7-11 this time! ~$10,000,000 price tag. It’s a syndicate deal so I only own like a quarter of it! Huge location, located close to a Major highway and downtown metro area! more details to come, stay tuned! https://t.co/FH6nGoA5YL pic.twitter.com/cNtd9kXZGd — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 26, 2021

Amouranth buys 7-Eleven for $10M

7-Eleven is one of the most popular corner stores in the world. Now, Siragusa has gotten a piece of that action, at least one-fourth of it.

In a post on social media, the Instagram model revealed her purchase and flaunted the fact that it was a huge location close to a major highway and is raking in the dough.

“It’s a syndicate deal so I only own like a quarter of it! Huge location, located close to a Major highway and downtown metro area!” she exclaimed.

Unlike a Vineyard or sports Team, the latter of which has actually been a great investment looking back, no one buys a gas station to look fancy or flex A gas station is a numbers only decision, OK EVERYONE A ROUND OF SLURPEES ON ME, HAPPY HOLIDAYS — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 26, 2021

As for why she did it, well, it’s purely for profit. And to make things even crazier, that’s not the only big purchase she’s teasing, as she also has a big car-themed reveal planned, noting how other influencers have been buying “super-duper cars.”

“Unlike a Vineyard or sports Team, the latter of which has actually been a great investment looking back, no one buys a gas station to look fancy or flex,” she stated. “A gas station is a numbers only decision.”

To celebrate, Amouranth said that Slurpees were on her, but it’s unlikely you can just go into a random 7-Eleven and put it on her bill. Still, this was quite the purchase and we can only wonder what she has planned going forward.

It should be noted, however, that it’s unclear if this particular 7-Eleven has Call of Duty Vanguard 2XP Doritos, something some streamers might actually call to inquire about.

Amouranth teases buying OTK

To make things even more interesting, Amouranth even joked about buying the content creation team One True King in the future.

While it’s likely she was just kidding, given her growth and the income she’s generating, anything is possible, especially if the Twitch icon continues to expand at such a fast rate.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds and Amouranth continues to march towards global domination.