Twitch star Amouranth shuts down “biggest misconception” about her

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa stunned popular YouTuber Anthony Padilla when she revealed the “biggest misconception” fans and viewers have about her.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names in streaming. With millions of followers spread throughout Twitch, OF, YouTube, and other platforms, she’s been able to make a fortune.

Considering her star power, the content creator was invited on Anthony Padilla’s internet show, where she discussed her dating life, career, and investments.

However, there was one surprising piece of information Amouranth shared that certainly amazed the YouTuber – and potentially, quite a few of Siragusa’s fans.

(Segment starts at 21:25 for mobile viewers)

Amouranth reveals she’s only had one partner

When asked what the “biggest misconception” about her is, the 28-year-old revealed that she’s actually not the “sexual goddess” many people claim she is.

“You’re not a sexual goddess?!” Anthony exclaimed before jokingly walking off stage and returning to finish the interview. “I’m out of here, man.”

“I’m actually very inexperienced sexually,” Amouranth added. “I’ve had like one partner before, so my body count is really low. People always expect it to be high.”

The Playboy bunny then touched on a number of fans being possibly disappointed by this revelation. “I don’t so hookups, sorry,” she laughed.

That’s not the only major revelation she dropped during the interview; Amouranth also dished about her current dating life, claiming that her busy streaming schedule and status as a top-tier online entertainer keeps her too busy to deal with romance.

Talking about personal matters such as this is not very common for a major internet personality of Amouranth’s caliber. On Twitch, she tends to not talk about her relationships, past or present, but for those wondering… Now, they have an answer.