Amouranth made a music video and fans say it’s a “banger”

Popular Twitch streamer and OF queen Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has released her first-ever music video ‘Down Bad’ much to the surprise of her fans.

Amouranth has become one of the biggest names in the online entertainment space. With millions of followers spread throughout YouTube, Twitch and more, she’s accrued a fortune.

With her wealth, the streamer has made some incredible investments such as gas stations, millions in stock and even a 7-Eleven. The latter of which Siragusa actually incorporated into her latest project – a music video.

On January 16, Siragusa uploaded her ‘Down Bad’ music video to YouTube and it’s a big hit right off the bat.

MY FIRST EVER MUSIC VIDEO https://t.co/2OmsMYeFQZ DOWN BAD pic.twitter.com/1b8ksXVsvz — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 16, 2022

Amouranth bashes haters in ‘Down Bad’ music video

The 3 and a half minute tune with vocals and lyrics by Amouranth herself features the Playboy bunny hang out in a 7-Eleven, dance in her hot tub and pose in beds while denouncing her haters.

The video even features cameos from Ludwig, H3’s Ethan Klein and Anthony Padilla, likely taken during her interviews on their shows.

Some of the lyrics mention how her haters call her “ugly” and that just gives her free advertising while she flaunts her success with sass.

“They call me ugly, but if that were true I couldn’t make a mill off my body,” she sang, ripping on trolls.

For her part, fans are enjoying the track, with quite a few viewers calling it a “banger” and congratulating Amouranth for her first song and hopeful that she has more songs planned for the future.