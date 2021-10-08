Amouranth has been banned on Twitch again

Popular streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been banned from Twitch for the fifth time just hours after a report surfaced that dubbed her the most-watched female streamer of Q3 2021.

Reports first surfaced of Amouranth’s latest ban on October 8, after the StreamerBans service tweeted out about the suspension.

The reason for Amouranth’s ban is unknown as of yet, as she has not discussed the issue at the time of writing.

Amouranth was recently reported to be the most-watched female streamer of Q3, racking up an impressive 12.1 million views overall.

According to the StreamerBans service, this is Amouranth’s fifth ban from Twitch. Her previous bans have been rather short, with her third ban in May 2020 lasting just a single day, although the broadcaster similarly did not elaborate on the reason for that suspension.

Advertisement

Luckily, it seems that Amouranth is still partnered, so her current ban isn’t likely to be a permanent one.

Amouranth uploaded a humorous response to the suspension over on Twitter, where she seemed to poke fun at her ban by claiming she was “banned everywhere.”

Stay tuned to Dexerto for updates on this ongoing story.