Amouranth hits out at “disgusting” platforms supporting deepfakes of her

Twitch streamer and popular OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is putting a platform she worked with on blast for advertising on a site featuring deepfakes of her.

Deepfakes have become a major issue for many content creators and platforms, with digitally-altered versions of influencers appearing on adult websites without their consent.

The problem blew up earlier this year when Twitch streamer Atrioc was caught paying for deepfakes of women on the platform including Pokimane, Maya Higa, and QTCinderella.

Now, Amouranth is accusing a platform she has a history with of desperately advertising on a site hosting deepfakes featuring her.

Amouranth slams “progressive” platform running ads on deepfakes

In a Twitter thread, Amouranth revealed that a site she had previously worked with was paying for pre-roll ads on sites featuring deepfakes of her.

“It’s super shitty when a platform you worked with previously decides to run advertisements on top of your deepfakes (pre-roll ad purchases with the elicit sites that feature deepfakes of ME against my will). It reeks of desperation,” she roared.

The streamer went on to make it clear that OnlyFans and Fansly were not behind this, saying that those sites have actually “freed” creators from being exploited and forced into poor working conditions.

“It is quite frankly disgusting that a website claiming it’s ‘committed to progressive business practices’ would pay for advertising on a website that is literally titled after deepfakes,” the Twitch star further alleged. “Behind closed doors, in dimly lit boardrooms, their principles go out the door in pursuit of bigger numbers.”

Unfortunately, Siragusa didn’t reveal which platform was running the ads, but it looks like she won’t be working with them in the future given this recent scandal.

This news comes after Amouranth released an AI companion of herself designed to “satisfy” the needs of her many adoring fans.