Amouranth fans plead for handouts as streamer reveals all-time OnlyFans earnings

Kick and Twitch superstar Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed her all-time OnlyFans earnings and viewers are pleading with her for cash.

Amouranth has blossomed into one of the biggest names in the streaming world with millions of fans worldwide subscribing to her spicy content.

The OnlyFans model frequently keeps fans posted on her business dealings, whether it’s attempting to overtake Bill Gates in land owned to launching her own advanced AI, Siragusa is one of the net’s top businesswomen.

However, when it comes to OF, Amouranth is a cut above the rest and on January 9, she revealed just how much she’s earned from the adult platform, leaving viewers requesting loans.

Amouranth Amouranth has made a fortune on OnlyFans.

Amouranth reveals jaw-dropping OnlyFans earnings and viewers and loans

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Amouranth uploaded a screenshot of her OnlyFans dashboard to showcase her earnings.

From September to December of 2023, she was earning nearly $1M each month, indicating that her OF dominance hasn’t dropped with the streamer still in the top 0.01% of earners.

Since 2020, she’s managed to earn a whopping $57,000,000, which is more than elite athletes make, such as the world’s best hockey player, Connor McDavid.

In the comments, Amouranth was flooded by users asking for loans after seeing just how much money the OF star has made over the years.

“Can I have a small loan of 1 million dollars?” asked YouTuber TheQuartering.

“I’ll take some money if you don’t want it lol,” someone else chimed in.

“I’d be more than good with like .5% of that. Less even since I just thought of the actual math,” remarked another.

There’s no telling what Amouranth plans to do with all that cash or if she’ll end up giving anyone loans, but with the streamer continuing to innovate, she might be able to hit the $100M mark even sooner.