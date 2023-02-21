Amouranth reveals the craziest OnlyFans content requests viewers pay for

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has become one of the world’s biggest internet sensations thanks to her OnlyFans content and she receives some of the craziest requests from viewers.

Amouranth has become a household name on Twitch and OnlyFans with millions of followers across multiple platforms, which she then invested into gas stations and other companies.

With the streamer earning millions of dollars each and every month through OnlyFans, one may be wondering exactly what kind of content is she producing that fans are requesting.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, we asked Amouranth about viewer requests on OnlyFans and the craziest videos she’s ever made on the platform.

Amouranth reveals her wildest OF requests

According to Amouranth, while “crazy” is up to one’s own interpretation, but one of her favorite requests would be “ball-crushing” videos.

Siragusa explained that she had one viewer request that she digs into the region with her stilettos and “mutilate” them.

Pixabay/Instagram Amouranth has made millions through OnlyFans.

“Another one wanted me to inflate myself like a balloon or pretend to,” she revealed. “I wasn’t sure how to do that one. That’s a weird fetish for sure.”

Interestingly, someone else requested the streamer do a “vore” video where she would swallow someone whole and pretend to be a giant.

“I guess you would need a camera I could put in my mouth,” Siragusa pondered. “I don’t know how that would work.”

Amouranth reveals when she rejects OnlyFans requests

The streamer went on to explain that while she definitely has her own limits when it comes to content, it’s all about the money at the end of the day and she will often try to figure out how to make certain videos a reality.

“If I think there’s no way I can do this video in the way they’re envisioning in their mind, I’ll just reject it. But if it’s like… eh maybe, because of the dollar amount, maybe I’ll see if they’ll stretch for it. Most of the time they don’t,” the Twitch streamer added.

Instagram/Amouranth Amouranth has had some crazy content requests on OnlyFans.

Considering the streamer’s massive income, it’s clear that there are plenty of folks looking to get their rocks off and see Amouranth as an outlet to experience their fantasies.

With over $30M in her OnlyFans account so far, it’s only a matter of time until she evolves from a millionaire into a billionaire.

