Amouranth reveals lucrative Kick streaming deal “doubled” her income

Internet icon and OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed just how lucrative her non-exclusive Kick streaming deal really is.

Amouranth has made a massive name for herself as one of Twitch’s top streamers, thanks to her skin-bearing hot tub streams and controversial broadcasts, but she’s also earned quite the reputation as a savvy businesswoman.

The streamer constantly makes headlines for her large investments, partnerships, and product launches – including an AI version of herself and even an upcoming beer made from her own body.

Article continues after ad

With such a platform, it’s no wonder that Kick, a new streaming site, offered her a contract to join them… but just how does it compare to the deals signed by other big names like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s? We asked Amouranth herself and got some huge details.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth’s monster Kick deal doubled her income “across the board”

During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, we inquired about Amouranth’s Kick streaming contract and how it might contrast with xQc’s $100M deal.

“I can’t talk about the actual numbers, but we got signed around the same time through the same agent. It’s a very similar concept,” she said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When pressed on if it’s similar in terms of value, Siragusa noted that the deal is quite lucrative – so much so that it made a drastic increase to her revenue.

“It basically doubled my income across the board,” the streamer revealed. “It’s very lucrative for sure. It’s non-exclusive, so you can stream on Kick and Twitch, so it’s set up the same way.”

Article continues after ad

Considering Amouranth makes over $1M per month from her OnlyFans alone, this suggests that Kick is earning her at least as much.

Article continues after ad

So far, her time on Kick has been a success, as she’s dominated the platform as its most-watched female streamer.

For more on Dexerto’s interview with Amouranth, check out our discussion about her “safe-for-work” OnlyFans TV show and future content plans.