EA FC 24: Best Clubs PlayStyles for each position

EA FC 24 introduces a new mechanic that is a game changer for player building, PlayStyles. Players can now fine-tune their skill set to be exactly how they want, and these are the best Clubs PlayStyles for each position in EA FC 24.

New to EA FC 24, PlayStyles are enhanced traits that greatly improve a player’s ability to be adept in various situations. Alongside attributes, they are a big factor in deciding what your player can and can’t do so picking the right ones is a big deal.

They also let you tweak what your pro excels at making them better suited for different setups, formations, and tactics. The level of customization this year is impressive and those wanting to win as many games as possible will need to take advantage of it.

With that said these are the best PlayStyles to use for each position in EA FC 24 Clubs.

Best EA FC 24 Clubs PlayStyles for each position

Goalkeeper

GK is the most straightforward position to setup your PlayStyles for as there are only six dedicated PlayStyles for this role. They improve a variety of skills desirable in a goalkeeper like shot-stopping, distribution, and handling.

The must-have PlayStyles for GK are Quick Reflexes, Far Reach, and Footwork. These have a bigger impact than the others and should be prioritized. Outside of the other GK PlayStyles, it can also be worth using the likes of First Touch or Pinged Pass to move the ball under pressure more effectively.

Far Throw

Footwork

Cross Claimer

Rush Out

Far Reach

Quick Reflexes

Pinged Pass

First Touch

Full-back

Full-backs in Clubs are offensively-minded wide players that offer support on defense. Therefore it’s usually better to use PlayStyles that help going forward but be sure not to neglect defensive duties completely as those wide areas of the pitch can be lethal if your opponent has pacey wingers.

For an attacking Full-back, the best PlayStyles are Whipped Pass, Rapid, and Quick Step. These combine to make you extremely quick when performing overlaps and provide the ability to deliver pinpoint crosses to teammates.

Whipped Pass

Tiki Taka

Jockey

Intercept

Technical

Rapid

First Touch

Quick Step

Long Throw

EA PlayStyles help take your EA FC 24 Clubs player to the next level.

Center-back

Above all else, a Center-back needs to be a fantastic defender who can make decisive tackles, interceptions, and clear aerial balls with ease. You’ll want to be physically strong while also being fairly fast and capable of playing the ball out from the back.

All of the Defending PlayStyles are good but Block, Jockey, and Anticipate are the strongest overall as they can make opposing attackers’ lives a living hell. As long as you are positioned well these traits will do a lot of the work, often forcing strikers to give up and move the ball away rather than take you on.

Power Header

Long Ball Pass

Jockey

Block

Intercept

Anticipate

Slide Tackle

Bruiser

First Touch

Aerial

Defensive midfielder

There’s some overlap with CB and DM but most Clubs will want their holding midfielders to be more comfortable in possession. That means while Defending PlayStyles are still the top priority, both Passing and even Ball Control traits are worth picking up too.

Both Anticipate and Intercept are absolutely top-tier on a defensive midfielder while Jockey is another strong option. When in possession the likes of Pinged Pass and First Touch are great for moving the ball under pressure and avoiding getting caught out.

Long Ball Pass

Pinged Pass

Jockey

Block

Intercept

Anticipate

First Touch

Relentless

Attacking midfielder

The Attacking midfielder should be your team’s primary creator but this isn’t just a passing role. A good CAM in Clubs should be able to score and create with equal prowess and be able to open up opportunities with dribbling and skills.

This makes it one of the hardest and most customizable positions based on your preferred approach. However, the PlayStyles Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Technical, and First Touch are always worth using on just about any CAM build.

Finesse Shot

Power Shot

Dead Ball

Incisive Pass

Pinged Pass

Long Ball Pass

Tiki Taka

Intercept

Anticipate

Technical

First Touch

Trivela

EA EA FC 24 PlayStyles like Slide Tackle can help you pull off clutch challenges when they are needed most.

Winger

A good winger should be the most technically gifted player in the starting XI. The priority here is to be quick and skillful, able to cause the best defenders Clubs has to offer all kinds of problems. You can be a more traditional wide winger or a modern inverted winger with both being equally effective.

The best PlayStyles for a winger to use in EA FC 24 are Technical, Rapid, and Quick Step. The goal of using these PlayStyles is to maximize Ball Control and Pace to make you a menace for defenders to handle.

Finesse Shot

Dead Ball

Tiki Taka

Whipped Pass

Technical

Rapid

Flair

First Touch

Trickster

Quick Step

Trivela

Long Throw

Striker

Although there are all kinds of striker builds you can make the most effective can be broken down into two categories – pacey goalscorer and target man. Both can be extremely effective although the latter is a little more dependent on your Club using a certain system.

When playing any striker you are going to want to use Finesse Shot, Trivela, and First Touch to improve your goalscoring ability and allow for intricate plays deep into the opponent’s half. Pacey strikers should also prioritize Rapid and Technical while target men will want Power Header and Aerial.

Finesse Shot

Chip Shot

Power Header

Technical

Rapid

Flair

First Touch

Press Proven

Quick Step

Trivela

Acrobatic

Aerial

That’s everything you need to know about the best PlayStyles for every position in EA FC 24 Clubs. As the meta developers and players figure out what traits are best we’ll update this guide.

