EA FC 24 update 2 finally fixes Ultimate Team menu issue

The latest EA FC 24 update finally improves stability issues and fixes Ultimate Team menu glitches.

Game launches and game-breaking bugs usually go hand-in-hand. However, EA FC 24 went mostly unscathed during the game’s opening weekend. That isn’t to say there weren’t a few hiccups during the Ultimate Trial early access period, as a stage bug prevented Ada Hegerberg from locking on to the ball.

Also, an FC 24 YouTuber discovered an exploit in Clubs that allows players to equip any PlayStyles. EA already rolled out one update to improve stability issues, but those changes didn’t completely get the devs out of the woods.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The second EA FC 24 update doubles down on improving the game’s stability problems.

EA SPORTS Update 2 finally fixes Ultimate Team menu problems.

Ultimate Team currently suffers from a problem that prevents players from accessing parts of the menu. The bug also makes it nearly possible to outbid other players on the transfer market at times because laggy menus slow down users from doing what they need to do in time.

Here are the official update 2 patch notes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Addressed instances of several stability issues, including those that some players may have experienced in Ultimate Team menus.

EA didn’t go into specifics on what the update changes. But, hopefully, players will finally be able to search for players on the transfer market from the club screen or no longer worry about FC 24 freezing in a pre-game lobby.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The devs announced on October 2 that update 2 goes live “soon” on PS4/PS5/XB1/XBSX|S. And the update is already available on PC.

For more, make sure to check out our other EA FC 24 guides:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players