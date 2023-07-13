How to pre-order EA FC 24: Pre-order bonuses for Ultimate Edition & early access explained

EA SPORTS FC 24 is fastly approaching. Here, we’ll show you how to pre-order, how to get a 20% discount on your purchase, and the prices for each edition.

EAFC marks the beginning of a new era for EA’s long-running football franchise. Details are slowly beginning to trickle out of what fans can expect from the upcoming series entry. EA decided to go a different route with its Ultimate Edition cover, honoring 31 men and women stars from different eras of football history.

And on July 13, we finally got a first look at EA SPORTS FC 24 gameplay. If you’re looking to secure your copy soon and with a discount, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know regarding EAFC pre-orders.

How to pre-order EA SPORTS FC 24

To pre-order the game, PlayStation players can access pre-orders via the PlayStation store, while Xbox players can find it on the Microsoft store. These will be digital editions and not physical copies.

Places to pre-order EA SPORTS FC 24

GameStop is one of the places you will be able to pre-order EAFC.

In addition to the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, players will be able to pre-order EAFC at the following:

BestBuy

Amazon (UK)

Amazon (US)

Game

GameStop

Target

We will add links to these pages when the listings are posted!

How to get EA SPORTS FC 24 discount: 20% off

In order to redeem the 20% off voucher for EAFC, just like FIFA 23, you’re going to have to follow these steps:

Load up FIFA 23 on your console or PC. Head to the main menu and scroll to the right side of the screen. Select ‘EA SPORTS FC 24’ (when it is available). Access the online store page for FIFA 23. Place your pre-order with the discount.

This will give you access to a 10% discount, and a further 10% will be available for EA Play subscribers – shaving off a few dollars from the retail price.

EAFC prices: Standard Edition & Ultimate Edition

EA Sports

The following are estimated prices for the Standard and Ultimate Editions of EAFC, based on previous versions.

EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition: £64.99 / $69.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, £64.99 / $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition: £89.99 / $99.99

What’s included with Standard Edition?

The Standard Edition of EAFC will include access to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, and all the other features in the game.

It will be available on the global release date rather than a few days earlier.

What’s included with Ultimate Edition?

The EAFC Ultimate Edition comes with a host of extras for those happy to part with a little more money. Instead of three days early access like FIFA 23, the Ultimate Edition will give players the game seven days early starting on September 22.

Here is everything included in the Ultimate Edition

7 Days Early Access (September 22) • Women UCL Hero • 4600 FC Points • TOTW 1 Pack • Haaland Loan • x2 Ambassador loans • Access to Nike Campaign

Platforms & Crossplay

EAFC will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The developers have also confirmed cross-platform play as a returning feature. It’ll release on Nintendo Switch, but this version will again be a stripped-back Legacy Edition.

The standard edition of EAFC is set to launch on September 29, 2023.