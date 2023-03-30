FIFA 25 details & release date leaked, set to rival EA SPORTS FC

EA SPORTS FC is going to have a new rival on the block as a FIFA 25 project has leaked, two years ahead of its proposed release date.

Electronic Arts announced in 2022 that FIFA 23 would the final installment in their game series, following a public back and forth with the football federation over naming rights.

EA chiefs stated that their video game series had reached a point where it was bigger than FIFA itself, while FIFA’s Gianni Infantino has rebuffed the claims.

Now, a new leak from FUTZone on Twitter suggests that EA won’t just have to compete with Konami’s PES and UFL, as FIFA is not finished yet.

FIFA 25 project leaked ahead of EA SPORTS FC launch

“The FIFA Federation are set to start development on their own video game to compete with EA SPORTS and other football gaming creators,” they tweeted on March 30.

“It’s set to be named FIFA 25 with a release date of Winter 2023. It’s set to be one of the biggest projects in gaming history.”

EA is yet to announce any new content for its first game named EA SPORTS FC, though several leaks have suggested online Career Mode and cross-play Pro Clubs will feature in a historic revamp later in 2023.

The developers tend to start dripping out information from June onwards, with no release date set in stone at the time of writing.

The leak states that the gaming project is going to be moving into development in due course, with late 2024 a likely release window for it.

This means that EA SPORTS FC will have a gap year – if the report is to be believed – before FIFA returns as a rival. However, as with any leak, take it with a pinch of salt until it is greenlit by official sources.