FIFA replacement EA Sports FC unveils new logo and first trailer

EA Sports FC officially has a logo, and the developers took inspiration from an iconic element of their previous work.

FIFA 23 marks the end of a nearly 30-year partnership between FIFA and Electronic Arts. EA is moving forward with a new project titled EA Sports FC, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans on creating a rival ‘e-game.’

We don’t know much about EA’s upcoming project, but leaks suggest the game features dynamic packs, an online career mode, and cross-play pro clubs. The new line of games also carries over all of EA’s previous licensing rights, including the Premier League, La Liga, NWSL, and Bundesliga.

Article continues after ad

EA has now revealed an official logo for the title whose design will be familiar to veteran FIFA players.

EA Sports FC logo revealed

EA Sports The first EA Sports FC title will most likely release Fall 2023.

On April 6, EA released the first teaser trailer for EA Sports FC, featuring an official logo for the game.

The trailer focuses on the triangle player indicator above a player’s head. The triangle indicates which athlete a user has control over and has been a constant since the early days of FIFA.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EA took that iconic triangle and used it as the shape for the logo.

Article continues after ad

EA stated, “The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles.”

“From passing techniques to set plays, the shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA SPORTS football experiences for decades.”

The developers revealed that more information on the upcoming EA Sports entry will arrive in July.