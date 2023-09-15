EA FC 24: All players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas & more

Mbappe is one of the rumored players to have 5-star skills in FIFA 23.

From Kylian Mbappe to Alexia Putellas, we have the full list of EA FC 24 players with 5-star skills for you to keep in mind while building an Ultimate Team squad.

Everyone has that one friend who thinks they are the second coming of Neymar Jr. and attempts to do a skill run through the entire opposing side. Nine times out of ten, they probably fail, but there are top players out there who actually know how to take advantage of using skill moves properly.

And for those who have mastered the art of embarrassing defenders, EA FC 24 makes it easier to complete skill moves with the introduction of PlayStyles, increasing players’ attributes based on real-life standout qualities. PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. For example, the Trickster PlayStyle+ grants the ability to perform from unique ground and flick skill moves.

EA FC 24 also adds a new flair rainbow skill move, only available to players with 5-star skills. Let’s jump right into which cards should keep an eye out for while using or trying to defend against in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24: All players with 5-star skills

Here is the full list of players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24. Players can look at full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official database.

PLAYER NAME CLUB POSITION RATING Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 Alexia Putellas Barcelona CAM 91 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 89 Neymar Jr Al-Hilal RW 89 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 89 Debinha Kansas City Current CF 88 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal CAM 87 Lina Magull Bayern Munich CM 87 Beth Mead Arsenal RW 87 Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr ST 86 Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli RW 86 Ousmane Dembele PSG RW 86 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea CF 86 Khvicha Kvarastskhelia Napoli CAM 86 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 86 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM 85 Marcus Rashford Manchester United LW 85 Thiago Liverpool CM 84 Memphis Depay Atletico Madrid CF 84 Marta Orlando Pride CAM 84 Amel Majri Lyon LW 84 Lieke Martens PSG LW 84 Angel Di Maria Benfica RW 83 Dzsenifer Marozsan Lyon CAM 83 Ella Toone Manchester United CAM 83 Lauren James Chelsea RW 83 Paul Pogba Juventus CM 82 Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli CF 82 Jadon Sancho Manchester United LW 82 Wilfred Zaha Galatasaray LW 81 Allan Saint-Maximin Al-Ahli LM 81 Lucas Paqueta West Ham CAM 81 Antony Manchester United RW 81 Juan Cuadrado Inter Milan RB 80 Jesus Corona Monterrey RW 80 Hakim Ziyech Galatasaray RW 80 David Neres Benfica RW 80 Deyna Castellanos Manchester City CM 80 Countinho Aston Villa CAM 79 Igor Coronado Al-Ittihad CAM 78 Jota Al-Ittihad LW 78 Mike Tresor Burnley CAM 78 Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati CAM 77 Jesper Karlsson Bologna LW 77 Alexandru Maxim Gaziantep CAM 76 Amine Harit Olympique Marseille LM 76 Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC CAM 75 Cesinha Daegu FC LW 75 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh SC Freiburg CAM 75 Rayan Cherki Lyon CAM 75 Silas Stuttgart RW 74 Talles Magno New York City LM 73 Osame Sahraoui SC Heerenveen LW 72 Ricardo Centurión Barracas Central LW 69 Hernâni Parma Calcio 1913 RW 69 Yassine Bahassa FC U Craiova LW 68 Juan Diego Rojas Delfin SC LW 66 Elias Saad St. Pauli LW 66 Dylan Bahamboula Livingston FC CAM 63

So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24.

