EA FC 24: All players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas & more
Mbappe is one of the rumored players to have 5-star skills in FIFA 23.
From Kylian Mbappe to Alexia Putellas, we have the full list of EA FC 24 players with 5-star skills for you to keep in mind while building an Ultimate Team squad.
Everyone has that one friend who thinks they are the second coming of Neymar Jr. and attempts to do a skill run through the entire opposing side. Nine times out of ten, they probably fail, but there are top players out there who actually know how to take advantage of using skill moves properly.
And for those who have mastered the art of embarrassing defenders, EA FC 24 makes it easier to complete skill moves with the introduction of PlayStyles, increasing players’ attributes based on real-life standout qualities. PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. For example, the Trickster PlayStyle+ grants the ability to perform from unique ground and flick skill moves.
EA FC 24 also adds a new flair rainbow skill move, only available to players with 5-star skills. Let’s jump right into which cards should keep an eye out for while using or trying to defend against in Ultimate Team.
EA FC 24: All players with 5-star skills
Here is the full list of players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24. Players can look at full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official database.
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|POSITION
|RATING
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|CAM
|91
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|RW
|89
|Neymar Jr
|Al-Hilal
|RW
|89
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|89
|Debinha
|Kansas City Current
|CF
|88
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM
|87
|Lina Magull
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|RW
|87
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Al-Nassr
|ST
|86
|Riyad Mahrez
|Al-Ahli
|RW
|86
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|RW
|86
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|CF
|86
|Khvicha Kvarastskhelia
|Napoli
|CAM
|86
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|86
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|85
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|LW
|85
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|CM
|84
|Memphis Depay
|Atletico Madrid
|CF
|84
|Marta
|Orlando Pride
|CAM
|84
|Amel Majri
|Lyon
|LW
|84
|Lieke Martens
|PSG
|LW
|84
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica
|RW
|83
|Dzsenifer Marozsan
|Lyon
|CAM
|83
|Ella Toone
|Manchester United
|CAM
|83
|Lauren James
|Chelsea
|RW
|83
|Paul Pogba
|Juventus
|CM
|82
|Roberto Firmino
|Al-Ahli
|CF
|82
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|LW
|82
|Wilfred Zaha
|Galatasaray
|LW
|81
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Al-Ahli
|LM
|81
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|CAM
|81
|Antony
|Manchester United
|RW
|81
|Juan Cuadrado
|Inter Milan
|RB
|80
|Jesus Corona
|Monterrey
|RW
|80
|Hakim Ziyech
|Galatasaray
|RW
|80
|David Neres
|Benfica
|RW
|80
|Deyna Castellanos
|Manchester City
|CM
|80
|Countinho
|Aston Villa
|CAM
|79
|Igor Coronado
|Al-Ittihad
|CAM
|78
|Jota
|Al-Ittihad
|LW
|78
|Mike Tresor
|Burnley
|CAM
|78
|Luciano Acosta
|FC Cincinnati
|CAM
|77
|Jesper Karlsson
|Bologna
|LW
|77
|Alexandru Maxim
|Gaziantep
|CAM
|76
|Amine Harit
|Olympique Marseille
|LM
|76
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Chicago Fire FC
|CAM
|75
|Cesinha
|Daegu FC
|LW
|75
|Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
|SC Freiburg
|CAM
|75
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|CAM
|75
|Silas
|Stuttgart
|RW
|74
|Talles Magno
|New York City
|LM
|73
|Osame Sahraoui
|SC Heerenveen
|LW
|72
|Ricardo Centurión
|Barracas Central
|LW
|69
|Hernâni
|Parma Calcio 1913
|RW
|69
|Yassine Bahassa
|FC U Craiova
|LW
|68
|Juan Diego Rojas
|Delfin SC
|LW
|66
|Elias Saad
|St. Pauli
|LW
|66
|Dylan Bahamboula
|Livingston FC
|CAM
|63
So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24.
