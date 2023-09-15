GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24: All players with 5-Star Skill Moves: Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas & more

From Kylian Mbappe to Alexia Putellas, we have the full list of EA FC 24 players with 5-star skills for you to keep in mind while building an Ultimate Team squad.

Everyone has that one friend who thinks they are the second coming of Neymar Jr. and attempts to do a skill run through the entire opposing side. Nine times out of ten, they probably fail, but there are top players out there who actually know how to take advantage of using skill moves properly.

And for those who have mastered the art of embarrassing defenders, EA FC 24 makes it easier to complete skill moves with the introduction of PlayStyles, increasing players’ attributes based on real-life standout qualities. PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. For example, the Trickster PlayStyle+ grants the ability to perform from unique ground and flick skill moves.

EA FC 24 also adds a new flair rainbow skill move, only available to players with 5-star skills. Let’s jump right into which cards should keep an eye out for while using or trying to defend against in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24: All players with 5-star skills

Here is the full list of players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24. Players can look at full stats for these skilled dribblers on the official database.

PLAYER NAMECLUBPOSITIONRATING
Kylian MbappePSGST91 
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaCAM91 
Caroline Graham HansenBarcelonaRW89
Neymar JrAl-HilalRW89 
Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW89
DebinhaKansas City CurrentCF88
Martin ØdegaardArsenalCAM87
Lina MagullBayern MunichCM87
Beth MeadArsenalRW87
Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrST86
Riyad MahrezAl-AhliRW86
Ousmane DembelePSGRW86
Christopher NkunkuChelseaCF86
Khvicha KvarastskheliaNapoliCAM86
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCAM86
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLM85
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedLW85
ThiagoLiverpoolCM84
Memphis DepayAtletico MadridCF84
MartaOrlando PrideCAM84
Amel MajriLyonLW84
Lieke MartensPSGLW84
Angel Di MariaBenficaRW83
Dzsenifer MarozsanLyonCAM83
Ella TooneManchester UnitedCAM83
Lauren JamesChelseaRW83
Paul PogbaJuventusCM82
Roberto FirminoAl-AhliCF82
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedLW82
Wilfred ZahaGalatasarayLW81
Allan Saint-MaximinAl-AhliLM81
Lucas PaquetaWest HamCAM81
AntonyManchester UnitedRW81
Juan CuadradoInter MilanRB80
Jesus CoronaMonterreyRW80
Hakim ZiyechGalatasarayRW80
David NeresBenficaRW80
Deyna CastellanosManchester CityCM80
CountinhoAston VillaCAM79
Igor CoronadoAl-IttihadCAM78
JotaAl-IttihadLW78
Mike TresorBurnleyCAM78
Luciano AcostaFC CincinnatiCAM77
Jesper KarlssonBolognaLW77
Alexandru MaximGaziantepCAM76
Amine HaritOlympique MarseilleLM76
Xherdan ShaqiriChicago Fire FCCAM75
CesinhaDaegu FCLW75
Daniel-Kofi KyerehSC FreiburgCAM75
Rayan CherkiLyonCAM75
SilasStuttgartRW74
Talles MagnoNew York CityLM73
Osame SahraouiSC HeerenveenLW72
Ricardo CenturiónBarracas CentralLW69
HernâniParma Calcio 1913RW69
Yassine BahassaFC U CraiovaLW68
Juan Diego RojasDelfin SCLW66
Elias SaadSt. PauliLW66
Dylan BahamboulaLivingston FCCAM63

So, there you have it. Those are the players with 5-star skills in EA FC 24.

