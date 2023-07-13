How to get EA FC24 closed beta codes: Early access FAQs

EA SPORTS FC 24 is fast approaching, and it won’t be long before players are able to get in on early access. Here’s how you can get on the EA FC24 beta and play Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or another mode, before anybody else.

EA SPORTS FC has been highly anticipated by players, who have spent the last three decades playing FIFA. With the name change coming into effect and the FIFA organization out of the picture, there could be some big changes come to the game with the next iteration.

If you want to get in on the EA FC action early, here’s everything we know about the beta, getting codes, and early access in general.

Contents

How to access EA FC24 closed beta

EA Sports The EA FC beta is fast approaching.

Closed beta access for EA SPORTS FC24 is only open to a select number of people and EA will select players who sign up for Community Playtesting.

Here’s a full list of the conditions to qualify for an EA FC24 closed beta invite:

Signed up for Community Playtesting on the EA website (more on that below)

Are at least 18 years old

Have a console from the UK or North America

Use a PlayStation or Xbox console

Played FIFA 23 regularly

Have an internet connection

Accepted the User and FC 24 Beta Agreement

Have an active PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription

How to sign up for EA playtesting

While most players tick off many of these boxes, one that not many will know about is community playtesting.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to sign up. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Head over to the EA website. Click on the Avatar in the top right corner. Click on account settings. Select ‘Email Preferences’. Make sure FIFA titles are selected in the preferred game section. Then select the ‘Electronic Arts Playtesting’ tab. Click ‘Join EA playtesting’. Make sure you’re signed in to your EA account and fill out the form provided, as well as your preferences.

EA Sports EA SPORTS FC 24 is a big change for FIFA players.

Based on the FIFA 23 schedule, you can expect the FC24 beta to take place around early to mid-August, with many tipping it to be approximately August 10.

In FIFA 23, the beta lasted three weeks, so we could estimate this beta to last from August 10-31.

Can you transfer EA SPORTS FC 24 beta codes?

This is a question people ask every year, but if this is to be like every previous iteration of FIFA, then chances are you can not transfer beta codes to others.

This means that if you receive access to the beta but cannot redeem it for whatever reason, a friend cannot use it instead. These restrictions are in place as selected players, only, are allowed.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether there will be a second beta before the game launches, and exact details on early access and beta testing have not yet been revealed by EA.

Once there is more news, we’ll be sure to update this page and provide everything you need to know about getting in on the EA FC24 closed beta.

