EA FC 24 pack prices, weights, and all player probabilities

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team hasn’t introduced any new packs yet, but if you want a heads up on who you might get, here’s a look at all the pack weights, probabilities, and prices.

For over a decade, if you opened a pack on FIFA Ultimate Team, you’d have a slight indication as to what players and items you’d be getting. The pack description told you just how many cards of each would be in there, but that was it.

Things have changed in recent years, however. EA SPORTS now have to be more transparent with what’s going to be inside packs in-game. This is why they now offer preview packs and players have the ability to see pack probabilities if they want.

As they’ve now released EA SPORTS FC, those pack probabilities are back – but not every player is going to press what’s required to see them. So, we’re here to help you out.

All pack weights, probabilities, and prices in EA FC 24

Whenever you go to open a normal pack in the Ultimate Team store, not a preview pack, you’ll have the ability to click the right stick in on your controller to get an idea of what’s inside.

Doing this will give you a breakdown on the pack weighting and reveal the percentage chance of the rating of players you’re going to find inside.

As of writing, there are only four packs available in-game, and we’ll list the probabilities for those. Though, we will update this article as more are revealed.

Premium Gold Players Pack – 350 FC Points/15,000 coins

Gold 75+ – 100%

Gold 82+ – 75%

Gold 86+ – 7.5%

Premium Gold Pack – 150 FC Points/7,500 coins

Gold 75+ – 100%

Gold 82+ – 29%

Gold 86+ – 7.7%

Premium Silver Pack – 75 FC Points/3,750 coins

Silver 65+ – 100%

Silver 72+ – 48%

Silver 74+ – 14%

Premium Bronze Pack – 750 coins

Bronze 45+ – 100%

Bronze 62+ – 82%

Bronze 64+ – 35%

Dexerto/EA Packs have similar weights to previous years of Ultimate Team.

Further packs will be across the year and we’ll have a number of Lighting Rounds as packs with the heavier weights are rolled out.

