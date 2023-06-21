Best defenders in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Defenders don’t fill up the stat sheet, but a good back line is key to preventing goals and reducing attacks from your opponents. To help you play and build a wall in front of your opponents, we’ve compiled a list of the top-tier defenders players should use in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Defenders are essential to your defensive tactics, as their primary job is to prevent the opposition from scoring goals. Therefore, if you don’t have a CB with the right qualities, your defense won’t be nearly as effective – or as intimidating.

Article continues after ad

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best meta defenders in EA SPORTS FC 24 that you’ll want to use in your best Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best defender predictions

We did our best to predict ratings for the 10 best defenders in EA Sports FC, but plenty of other players could easily have also earned a spot.

Player Name Club Position Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Ruben Dias Man City CB 89 +1 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 -1 Marquinhos PSG CB 88 – Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 – Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB 87 – Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB 86 -1 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 86 +2 John Stones Man City CB 86 +3 Kieran Trippier Newcastle RB 86 +2 Joao Cancelo Man City LB 86 -2

Three Liverpool defenders made our top 10 rankings despite an unusually leaky season for the usually stout group. The Reds conceded 47 goals compared to 26 in the year before. Despite a few slip-ups, Trent Alexander-Arnold eventually rounded back into his dominant form.

Article continues after ad

We believe that Ruben Dias deserves to be the highest-rated defender in EA SPORTS FC 24. The Portuguese center back missed a few league games due to injury, but he truly shined on Europe’s biggest stage in the Champions League.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Joao Cancelo was the highest-rated outside back in FIFA 23, though the creative fullback struggled to find his place in Man City and Bayern Munich this season.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best defenders in EA Sports FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.