Best defenders in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions
Defenders don’t fill up the stat sheet, but a good back line is key to preventing goals and reducing attacks from your opponents. To help you play and build a wall in front of your opponents, we’ve compiled a list of the top-tier defenders players should use in EA SPORTS FC 24.
Defenders are essential to your defensive tactics, as their primary job is to prevent the opposition from scoring goals. Therefore, if you don’t have a CB with the right qualities, your defense won’t be nearly as effective – or as intimidating.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best meta defenders in EA SPORTS FC 24 that you’ll want to use in your best Ultimate Team.
EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best defender predictions
We did our best to predict ratings for the 10 best defenders in EA Sports FC, but plenty of other players could easily have also earned a spot.
|Player Name
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Upgrade/Downgrade
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|CB
|89
|+1
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|-1
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|88
|–
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|–
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|CB
|87
|–
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|86
|-1
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|CB
|86
|+2
|John Stones
|Man City
|CB
|86
|+3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|RB
|86
|+2
|Joao Cancelo
|Man City
|LB
|86
|-2
Three Liverpool defenders made our top 10 rankings despite an unusually leaky season for the usually stout group. The Reds conceded 47 goals compared to 26 in the year before. Despite a few slip-ups, Trent Alexander-Arnold eventually rounded back into his dominant form.
We believe that Ruben Dias deserves to be the highest-rated defender in EA SPORTS FC 24. The Portuguese center back missed a few league games due to injury, but he truly shined on Europe’s biggest stage in the Champions League.
Joao Cancelo was the highest-rated outside back in FIFA 23, though the creative fullback struggled to find his place in Man City and Bayern Munich this season.
So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best defenders in EA Sports FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.