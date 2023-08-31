All EA FC 24 teams, licenses, leagues & stadiums confirmed so far
If one of the things you’re looking forward to in EA FC 24 is the notion of licenses, real teams, official leagues, and much more, then here’s a detailed rundown of what’s been locked in so far.
One of the more obvious bones of contention with EA FC 24 was licenses. Can EA still hold onto the plethora of official names, teams, and more that they have acquired over the years? Any fears and doubts were quickly kicked into touch courtesy of the team themself.
We know that EA FC 24 will allow players to choose from 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues. The dissolution between EA and FIFA has clearly not affected this crucial aspect, so let’s give you some insight and jump right into every confirmed license in the game so far.
EA FC 24 teams & leagues confirmed
Here is a full list of every league and club confirmed for EA FC 24.
This list will be updated as more clubs are confirmed.
ARGENTINA – LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FUTBOL
- Clubs TBC
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND – A-LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
AUSTRIA – BUNDESLIGA
- Clubs TBC
BELGIUM – JUPILER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
CHINA – CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
DENMARK – SUPERLIGA
- Clubs TBC
ENGLAND – PREMIER LEAGUE
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle
- Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United
- Tottenham
- West Ham
- Wolverhampton
ENGLAND – EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Coventry City
- Huddersfield Town
- Hull City
- Ipswich
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Luton Town
- Middlesborough
- Millwall
- Norwich City
- Plymouth Argyle
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Reading
- Rotherham United
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Southampton
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Swansea City
- Watford
- West Bromwich Albion
- Wigan Athletic
ENGLAND – EFL LEAGUE ONE
- Barnsley
- Blackpool
- Bolton Wanderers
- Bristol Rovers
- Burton Albion
- Cambridge United
- Carlisle United
- Charlton Athletic
- Cheltenham Town
- Derby
- Exeter City
- Fleetwood Town
- Leyton Orient
- Lincoln City
- Northampton Town
- Oxford United
- Peterborough United
- Portsmouth
- Port Vale
- Reading
- Shrewsbury Town
- Stevenage
- Wigan Athletic
- Wycombe Wanderers
ENGLAND – EFL LEAGUE TWO
- Accrington Stanley
- AFC Wimbledon
- Barrow
- Bradford City
- Colchester United
- Crawley
- Crewe
- Doncaster Rovers
- Forest Green
- Gillingham
- Grimsby Town
- Harrogate
- Mansfield
- MK Dons
- Morecambe
- Newport County
- Notts County
- Salford City
- Stockport County
- Sutton United
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
- Wrexham
ENGLAND – BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE
- Chelsea
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brighton
- Bristol City
- Everton
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
FRANCE – LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
- LOSC
- OGC Nice
- Olympique de Marseille
- Paris Saint Germain
- Other clubs TBC
FRANCE – D1 ARKEMA
- Olympique Lyonnais
- PSG
- Paris FC
- FC Fleury 91
- Montpellier HSC
- Stade De Reims
- Girondins de Bordeaux
- Le Havre AC
- En Avant De Guingamp
- Dijon FCO
- Rodez Aveyron
- ASJ Soyaux
GERMANY – BUNDESLIGA
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- RB Leipzig
- Union Berlin
- Freiburg
- Bayern Leverkusen
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Wolfsburg
- Mainz 05
- Borussia Monchengladbach
- Koln
- Hoffenheim
- Werder Bremen
- Bochum 1848
- Augsburg
- Stuttgart
- Darmstadt 98
- Heidenheim 1846
GERMANY — FRAUEN-BUNDESLIGA
- Bayern Munich
- Wolfsburg
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- 1899 Hoffenheim
- Bayer 04 Leverkusn
- SC Frieburg
- SGS Essen
- Werder Bremen
- Koln
- MSV Duisburg
- SV Meppen
- FFC Turbine Potsdam
INDIA – INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
IRELAND – SSE AIRTRCITY LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
- Clubs TBC
ITALY – SERIE A TIM
- Bologna
- Cremonese
- Empoli
- Fiorentina
- Hellas Verona
- Juventus
- Lecce
- Salernitana
- Sampdoria
- Sassuolo
- Spezia
- Torino
- Udinese
- Other clubs TBC
ITALY – SERIE B TIM
- Clubs TBC
KOREA REPUBLIC – K LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
NETHERLANDS – EREDIVISE
- Clubs TBC
NORWAY – ELITESERIEN
- Clubs TBC
POLAND – EKSTRAKLASA
- Lech Poznan
PORTUGAL – LIGA PORTUGAL
- Clubs TBC
ROMANIA – SUPERLIGA
- Clubs TBC
SAUDI ARABIA – ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
SCOTLAND – CINCH PREMIERSHIP
- Celtic
- Rangers
- Other Clubs TBC
SPAIN – LA LIGA SANTANDER
- Alaves
- Almeria
- Athletic Bilbao
- Athletico Madrid
- Celta Vigo
- Cadiz
- Getafe
- Girona
- Granada
- Las Palmas
- Real Mallorca
- Osasuna
- Rayo Vallecano
- Real Betis
- Real Madrid
- Real Sociedad
- Sevilla
- Valencia
- Villarreal
SPAIN – Liga F
- Athletic Bilbao
- Athletico Madrid
- Barcelona
- Levante Las Planas
- Granada
- Levante
- Madrid CFF
- Real Betis
- Real Madrid
- Real Sociedad
- SD Eibar
- Sevilla
- Sporting Club Huelva
- UDG Tenerife
- VCF Femenino
- Villareal
SWEDEN – ALLSVENSKAN
- Clubs TBC
SWITZERLAND – CREDIT SUISSE SUPER LEAGUE
- Clubs TBC
TURKEY – SUPER LIG
- Clubs TBC
USA & CANADA – MLS
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- DC United
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Other clubs TBC
USA – NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE
- North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns FC
- NJ/NY Gotham FC
- OL Reign
- Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave
- Racing Louisville
- Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash
- Angel City FC
- Chicago Red Stars
- Kansas City Current
EA Sports FC confirmed tournaments
Here is a full list of every confirmed football tournament.
- UEFA Women’s Champions League
- UEFA Super Cup
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- CONMEBOL Suamericana
- CONMEBOL Recopa
