EA FC 24 TOTS Live: Release date, leaked cards, more

Here’s a look at the information we know thus far about EA FC 24 TOTS Live, including the release date and upgrade information.

It’s that time of year again, as the EA FC 24 Team of the Season is set to kick off. But as voting for the teams begins, we do know of a different component to this year’s version of the Team of the Season.

EA FC 24 will release TOTS Live in mid-April, which will mark the start of what will likely be — at least based on precedent from prior years — a lengthy Team of the Season promo.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about TOTS Live.

When will TOTS Live be released in EA FC 24?

The EA FC 24 TOTS Live promo will begin on April 19, 2024. This has been confirmed by EA through the Football Ultimate Team load-up screen.

Will there be upgrades?

Yes, TOTS Live cards will be eligible for an upgrade. These cards can be upgraded based on the real-life accomplishments of the featured players and their respective teams.

Here’s a look at the requirements needed for an upgrade, plus how much a player will go up overall:

+1 OVR : Club win two of next four league matches

: Club win two of next four league matches +1 OVR: Club scores eight goals in next four league games

The tracker will begin with a team’s next four domestic league games on or after April 19.

Leaked players for TOTS Live

Thanks to FUT leaker @FutSheriff, we do know of several players who will reportedly be in TOTS Live.

Luka Modric, Bruno Fernandes, Jonathan Clauss, Jeremy Doku, Mohammed Kudus, Raphinha, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Wilfried Zaha are among the players reportedly in the upcoming promo.

Additionally, an in-game advertisement confirmed that rewards for Champions, Squad Battles, and Rivals be updated during Team of the Season.

This will be updated to reflect future changes and additions.