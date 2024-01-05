EA FC 24 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year

EA FC 24 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the YearGraphics: EA SPORTS
EA SPORTS have confirmed the start date for Team of the Year voting in EA SPORTS FC 24. Here’s everything you need to know.
Whenever we get to the holidays and, especially the new year, it’s an exciting time for EA SPORTS FC players. The start of the new year means that the biggest promo in Ultimate Team – Team of the Year – is getting ready to get underway.
As it has done for so many years before, Team of the Year will celebrate the best performers of the last 12 months, allowing fans to vote on what will end up being the highest-rated cards in the game.
EA SPORTS will, at times, keep things pretty quiet but this year, they have given us a fair bit of heads up about Team of the Year and when we can start voting. So, here’s what you need to know.
EA SPORTS FC TOTY: When does voting start for Team of the Year?
There isn’t that much longer to wait to start registering your votes for Team of the Year, as EA SPORTS have announced that things will get underway on Monday, January 8.
This will likely get underway at 6pm, but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet. In previous years, the voting period has gone live before 6pm, but EA will usually wait until then to announce that everything is live.
So, just keep an eye out come January 8.
How to vote for EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
As ever, you’ll have to go to the Team of the Year part of the EA SPORTS FC website and start dragging your selections onto the voting card.
You’ll have to pick a team of 11 and, you should, be able to pick it in a number of different formations. In the past, TOTY voting was restricted to a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, but that has softened.
- Head over to the TOTY voting page for EA SPORTS FC
- Select the 11 players you want to make it into TOTY
- Press save and confirm your vote
- Wait until the results are confirmed to see who made it into Team of the Year
EA SPORTS FC TOTY: Team of the Year nominees leaked
In terms of nominees, things will be a bit different this year given that both the men’s and women’s games are represented in Ulitmate Team.
According to reputable leakers like FUTSheriff, we’ll be able to vote for both. Here are the leaked nominees so far.
Men’s Goalkeepers
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Brice Samba – RC Lens
- Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund
- Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus
- Mike Maignan – AC Milan
- Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – FC Barcelona
Women’s Goalkeepers
- Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mary Earps – Manchester United
- Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg
- Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC
- Jane Campbell – Houston Dash
Men’s Defenders
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
- Ruben Dias – Manchester City
- John Stones – Manchester City
- Dante – OGC Nice
- Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kim Min Jae – Bayern Munich
- Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Martinez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan
- Bremer – Juventus
- Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli
- Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica
- Jules Kounde – FC Barcelona
- Jesus Navas – Sevilla
- Gaya – Valencia
Women’s Defenders
- Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mapi Leon – FC Barcelona
- Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona
- Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain
- Fridolina Rolfo – FC Barcelona
- Katie McCabe – Arsenal
- Millie Bright – Chelsea
- Selma Bacha – Olypmique Lyonnais
- Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona
- Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal
- Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais
- Glodis Perla Viggosdottir – Bayern Munich
- Niamh Charles – Chelsea
- Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC
- Olga Carmona – Real Madrid
- Jenna Nighswonger – NJ/NY Gotham FC
Men’s Midfielders
- Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton and Hove Albion
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
- Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United
- Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
- Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo – SC Frieburg
- Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
- Federico Chiesa – Juventus
- Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
- Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Al Hilal
- Pedri – FC Barcelona
- Ilkay Gundogan – FC Barcelona
- Aleix Garcia – Girona FC
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- Luka Modric – Real Madrid
- Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
Women’s Midfielders
- Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona
- Aitana Bonmati – FC Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona
- Debinha – Kansas City Current
- Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg
- Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain
- Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona
- Clara Mateo – Paris FC
- Caroline Weir – Real Madrid
- Georgia Stanway – Bayern Munich
- Leicy Santos – Atletico Madrid
- Frida Maanum – Arsenal
- Gaetane Thiney – Paris FC
- Janima Minge – SC Frieburg
- Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courgage
- Estafania Banini – Atletico Madrid
- Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns
Men’s Attackers
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille
- Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain
- Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain
- Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
- Lois Openda – RB Leipzig
- Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart
- Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan
- Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- Rafael Leao – AC Milan
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
- Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
- Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto
- Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
- Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
- Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid
- Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona
- Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid
- Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedead
- Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
Women’s Attackers
- Sam Kerr – Chelsea
- Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona
- Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyonnais
- Guro Reiten – Chelsea
- Alexandra Popp – VfL Wolfsburg
- Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns
- Ewa Pajor – VfL Wolfsburg
- Lauren Hemp – Manchester City
- Lea Schuller – Bayern Munich
- Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona
- Racheal Kundananji – Real Madrid
- Lynn Williams – NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Rachel Daly – Aston Villa
- Khadija Shaw – Manchester City
- Chloe Kelly – Manchester City
- Eugenie Le Sommer – Olympique Lyonnais
- Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit
- Bethany England – Tottenham Hotspur
- Alba Redondo – Levante UD
- Tabitha Chawinga – Paris Saint-Germain
- Melissa Kossler – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid
These nominees will likely be spot on, given who they’ve come from, but they’re not concrete just yet. That won’t happen until EA SPORTS opens the voting.
If anything changes before then, you can check back here and we’ll have updates.