EA FC 24 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year

EA SPORTS have confirmed the start date for Team of the Year voting in EA SPORTS FC 24. Here’s everything you need to know.

Whenever we get to the holidays and, especially the new year, it’s an exciting time for EA SPORTS FC players. The start of the new year means that the biggest promo in Ultimate Team – Team of the Year – is getting ready to get underway.

As it has done for so many years before, Team of the Year will celebrate the best performers of the last 12 months, allowing fans to vote on what will end up being the highest-rated cards in the game.

EA SPORTS will, at times, keep things pretty quiet but this year, they have given us a fair bit of heads up about Team of the Year and when we can start voting. So, here’s what you need to know.

EA SPORTS FC TOTY: When does voting start for Team of the Year?

There isn’t that much longer to wait to start registering your votes for Team of the Year, as EA SPORTS have announced that things will get underway on Monday, January 8.

This will likely get underway at 6pm, but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet. In previous years, the voting period has gone live before 6pm, but EA will usually wait until then to announce that everything is live.

So, just keep an eye out come January 8.

How to vote for EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year

As ever, you’ll have to go to the Team of the Year part of the EA SPORTS FC website and start dragging your selections onto the voting card.

You’ll have to pick a team of 11 and, you should, be able to pick it in a number of different formations. In the past, TOTY voting was restricted to a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, but that has softened.

Head over to the TOTY voting page for EA SPORTS FC Select the 11 players you want to make it into TOTY Press save and confirm your vote Wait until the results are confirmed to see who made it into Team of the Year

EA SPORTS FC TOTY: Team of the Year nominees leaked

In terms of nominees, things will be a bit different this year given that both the men’s and women’s games are represented in Ulitmate Team.

According to reputable leakers like FUTSheriff, we’ll be able to vote for both. Here are the leaked nominees so far.

Men’s Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Brice Samba – RC Lens

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund

Wojciech Szczesny – Juventus

Mike Maignan – AC Milan

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – FC Barcelona

Women’s Goalkeepers

Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais

Mary Earps – Manchester United

Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg

Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC

Jane Campbell – Houston Dash

Men’s Defenders

William Saliba – Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Dante – OGC Nice

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Kim Min Jae – Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Martinez Quarta – Fiorentina

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

Bremer – Juventus

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica

Jules Kounde – FC Barcelona

Jesus Navas – Sevilla

Gaya – Valencia

Women’s Defenders

Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais

Mapi Leon – FC Barcelona

Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona

Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain

Fridolina Rolfo – FC Barcelona

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Millie Bright – Chelsea

Selma Bacha – Olypmique Lyonnais

Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona

Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal

Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir – Bayern Munich

Niamh Charles – Chelsea

Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC

Olga Carmona – Real Madrid

Jenna Nighswonger – NJ/NY Gotham FC

Men’s Midfielders

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton and Hove Albion

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo – SC Frieburg

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Al Hilal

Pedri – FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan – FC Barcelona

Aleix Garcia – Girona FC

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Women’s Midfielders

Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmati – FC Barcelona

Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona

Debinha – Kansas City Current

Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg

Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain

Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona

Clara Mateo – Paris FC

Caroline Weir – Real Madrid

Georgia Stanway – Bayern Munich

Leicy Santos – Atletico Madrid

Frida Maanum – Arsenal

Gaetane Thiney – Paris FC

Janima Minge – SC Frieburg

Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courgage

Estafania Banini – Atletico Madrid

Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt

Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns

Men’s Attackers

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Jonathan Clauss – Olympique de Marseille

Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain

Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Lois Openda – RB Leipzig

Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart

Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata – Atletico Madrid

Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona

Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedead

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Women’s Attackers

Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona

Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyonnais

Guro Reiten – Chelsea

Alexandra Popp – VfL Wolfsburg

Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns

Ewa Pajor – VfL Wolfsburg

Lauren Hemp – Manchester City

Lea Schuller – Bayern Munich

Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona

Racheal Kundananji – Real Madrid

Lynn Williams – NJ/NY Gotham FC

Rachel Daly – Aston Villa

Khadija Shaw – Manchester City

Chloe Kelly – Manchester City

Eugenie Le Sommer – Olympique Lyonnais

Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit

Bethany England – Tottenham Hotspur

Alba Redondo – Levante UD

Tabitha Chawinga – Paris Saint-Germain

Melissa Kossler – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid

These nominees will likely be spot on, given who they’ve come from, but they’re not concrete just yet. That won’t happen until EA SPORTS opens the voting.

If anything changes before then, you can check back here and we’ll have updates.