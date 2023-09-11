EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo: Free rewards, how it works, more

EA SPORTS FC is going to have an early Ultimate Team promo that revolves around Pepsi. Yes, seriously. So, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Over the years, EA SPORTS has linked up with a few brands to do in-game promos in Ultimate Team. FIFA 23 had the Adidas ‘Numbers Up’ promo that saw Adidas-sponsored getting a boost in ratings.

Now that they’ve split from the FIFA branding and will be using EA SPORTS FC moving forward, they’ve started penning deals with more brands than before as well. We know that there will be a Nike ‘Mad Ready’ campaign right off the bat, but that’s not all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It has also been revealed that there will be a Pepsi-focused promo in Ultimate Team as well. Here’s what we know about it.

How will the Pepsi promo work in EA SPORTS FC?

So, if you’re thinking that you’ll have to go out and buy a whole host of Pepsi products, well, you’re on the right lines.

At the very least, you’re going to have to buy a bottle or two of Pepsi that has the EA SPORTS FC logo on it. From there, you’ll have to redeem a code that will be on the inside of the wrapper, and then redeem that online on a Pepsi website.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From there, you’ll have to link your EA SPORTS account so that you can get your items in-game. This will likely be a kit, given that’s what has been teased on the Pepsi site, but who knows, it could be more than that.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

When does the Pepsi promo start in EA SPORTS FC?

We know that the promo is starting on October 1, so this is likely when the codes will become activated and you’ll be able to start redeeming them online for the rewards.

Article continues after ad

Again, this will likely just be a kit that’ll be blue and black – the Pepsi colors – and likely have the drinks brand as a sponsor.

Article continues after ad

As noted, EA SPORTS is planning to use a few more sponsored-theme promos off the rip, so we’re expecting that to continue throughout the new Ultimate Team year.

The Nike promo has its own cards, so there will likely be a variation between those that have a real effect on the game and ones that are more cosmetic – like this Pepsi one.

Article continues after ad

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | Will EA SPORTS FC be free to play? | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is EA Sports FC 24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | EA Sports FC best player rating predictions