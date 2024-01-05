EA FC 24 Team of the Year nominees to be revealed next week

Thanks to EA Sports and CBS Sports, we now have information on when the vote will commence for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year (TOTY), which will include a Women’s group for the first time.

Arguably the largest yearly promo in FIFA/EA FC history will start later this month: the Team of the Year (TOTY).

The Team of the Year celebrates the best performers over the last 12 months and there will likely be plenty of debate from football fans as to who should make it.

This will mark the first TOTY under the EA FC banner, but that won’t be the only change coming to this year’s event. And, it’ll get a special reveal thanks to the folks over at CBS Sports.

A look at the EA FC 24 TOTY timeline

EA Sports confirmed that voting for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year will commence on January 8.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, players will be able to choose which individuals will represent both the Men’s and Women’s TOTY, the latter of which will be in Football Ultimate Team for the first time.

To kick off the voting for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year, the crew at CBS Sports Golazo! will hold a special dissecting their picks for the Team of the Year. It will be called the TOTY Kickoff Show.

The panel will include Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Ultimate Team icon Alex Scott. Football stars Jude Bellingham and Alexis Putellas will also be joining the Golazo! crew for their Team of the Year special.

This bit of information marks one of the first official mentions of Team of the Year by the EA Sports FC team. Traditionally, the Team of the Year is released in mid-to-late January and highlights the best performers over the past calendar year.