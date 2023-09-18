EA SPORTS FC 24 will finally be available to everyone this week, and another year of Ultimate Team will get underway with the release of the web app and Team of the Week 1. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 1.

After a long wait, FIFA 23 will finally hand over the baton to EA SPORTS Football Club come September 22. Though, before then, Ultimate Team fans will have the chance to start building their teams in the Web App.

Come September 20, the Web App will go live, and with it being a Wednesday, it also means we’ll get the first Team of the Week of the EA FC 24 season. If you’ve been out of the loop, EA FC will have real players, teams, and leagues – so you can still build your club in the same way you’ve been able to since FIFA 09.

However, one massive change this year is that EA FC will include women’s players in Ultimate Team. That includes promos as well, starting off with Team of the Week. So, with TOTW 1 of a new era on the horizon, here are our predictions for the first crop of upgrades.

EA FC 24 TOTW 1 Predictions | Team of the Week 1

Headlining our first batch of Team of the Week predictions for EA FC 24 are Robert Lewandowski, Andy Robertson, Dusan Vlahovic, Sakina Karchaoui, Bernardo Silva, and Wendie Renard.

Lewandowski has been in fine goalscoring form for Barcelona this season, with three goals in five games, including another against Real Betis. He also chipped in with two assists in the 5-0 win, so he should be in. Similarly, Vlahovic grabbed a brace in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Lazio so he should join Lewa in the TOTW 1 forward line.

Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard are the first two women that we believe will get Team of the Week upgrades too. The defenders both scored and assisted in wins for PSG and Lyon, respectively and should be rewarded.

GK: Jane Campbell – Houston Dash

GK: Alexandre Oukidja – Metz

LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool

LB: Sakina Karchaoui – PSG

LB: Fran Garcia – Real Madrid

RB: Tariq Lamptey – Brighton & Hove Albion

CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Wendie Renard – Lyon

CM: Bryan Cristante – Roma

CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

CM: Luca Mazzitelli – Frosinone

CM: Nemanja Maksimović – Getafe

CAM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Inter Milan

LM: Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasary

LW: Bernard – Panathanikos

CF: Anderson Talisca – Al-Nassr

ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

ST: Dušan Vlahović – Juventus

ST: Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart

ST: Terem Moffi – OGC Nice

ST: Melissa Kössler – Hoffenheim

ST: Haris Tabakovic – Hertha Berlin

ST: Luis Openda – RB Salzburg

As EA hasn’t announced any change, we’re expecting Team of the Week 1 to release in EA SPORTS FC at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 20.

Given that early access to the full game doesn’t start until September 22, the Web App will be the only place to get these fresh cards for a short time. They’ll remain in packs until Wednesday, September 27 when TOTW 2 releases.

If anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our EA FC pages and Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.