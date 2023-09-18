EA FC 24 TOTW 1 Predictions | Team of the Week 1
EA SPORTS FC 24 will finally be available to everyone this week, and another year of Ultimate Team will get underway with the release of the web app and Team of the Week 1. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 1.
After a long wait, FIFA 23 will finally hand over the baton to EA SPORTS Football Club come September 22. Though, before then, Ultimate Team fans will have the chance to start building their teams in the Web App.
Come September 20, the Web App will go live, and with it being a Wednesday, it also means we’ll get the first Team of the Week of the EA FC 24 season. If you’ve been out of the loop, EA FC will have real players, teams, and leagues – so you can still build your club in the same way you’ve been able to since FIFA 09.
However, one massive change this year is that EA FC will include women’s players in Ultimate Team. That includes promos as well, starting off with Team of the Week. So, with TOTW 1 of a new era on the horizon, here are our predictions for the first crop of upgrades.
Headlining our first batch of Team of the Week predictions for EA FC 24 are Robert Lewandowski, Andy Robertson, Dusan Vlahovic, Sakina Karchaoui, Bernardo Silva, and Wendie Renard.
Lewandowski has been in fine goalscoring form for Barcelona this season, with three goals in five games, including another against Real Betis. He also chipped in with two assists in the 5-0 win, so he should be in. Similarly, Vlahovic grabbed a brace in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Lazio so he should join Lewa in the TOTW 1 forward line.
Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard are the first two women that we believe will get Team of the Week upgrades too. The defenders both scored and assisted in wins for PSG and Lyon, respectively and should be rewarded.
- GK: Jane Campbell – Houston Dash
- GK: Alexandre Oukidja – Metz
- LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
- LB: Sakina Karchaoui – PSG
- LB: Fran Garcia – Real Madrid
- RB: Tariq Lamptey – Brighton & Hove Albion
- CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- CB: Wendie Renard – Lyon
- CM: Bryan Cristante – Roma
- CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- CM: Luca Mazzitelli – Frosinone
- CM: Nemanja Maksimović – Getafe
- CAM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Inter Milan
- LM: Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasary
- LW: Bernard – Panathanikos
- CF: Anderson Talisca – Al-Nassr
- ST: Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
- ST: Dušan Vlahović – Juventus
- ST: Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart
- ST: Terem Moffi – OGC Nice
- ST: Melissa Kössler – Hoffenheim
- ST: Haris Tabakovic – Hertha Berlin
- ST: Luis Openda – RB Salzburg
EA FC 24 TOTW 1 release date & time
As EA hasn’t announced any change, we’re expecting Team of the Week 1 to release in EA SPORTS FC at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 20.
Given that early access to the full game doesn’t start until September 22, the Web App will be the only place to get these fresh cards for a short time. They’ll remain in packs until Wednesday, September 27 when TOTW 2 releases.
If anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our EA FC pages and Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.