How to scout like Brighton in EA FC 24: Career scouting & transfer tips

Evan Ferguson looks a very good option for a loan deal – and he’s not too expensive to sign either.

EA FC 24 players have the option to set up a scouting network in Career Mode and getting the most out of the feature could lead to you selling young players for millions if you get it right. Here, we’re going to look at the best scouting methods for you to start scouting like Brighton.

Anyone who watched the World Cup this year will have heard the commentators saying every five minutes: “Brighton, Brighton, Brighton.” And a few years ago, who would have thought Brighton & Hove Albion would have such a strong representation at football’s premier international tournament?

The football team from the south coast of England has scouted, developed, and sold some top players in recent years. Most notable transfers include: Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Ben White, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, and the list goes on.

So, how can you replicate that sort of success as a manager in EA FC 24? Let’s look at the best ways to scout in-game…

EA FC 24: Best ways to scout in Career Mode

EA SPORTS Brighton has matched on-field success with impressive recruitment behind the scenes, thanks to their contacts in South America.

To operate in the transfer market like Brighton, you’re going to need to pull as many levers as possible to find the best young players to fit your Tactical Vision. This includes: setting up a scouting network, knowing how to scout, where to find bargains, and how to use your youth academy in the best possible way.

By putting all these pieces together, you should be able to replace players in your first team very easily when you decide to sell them for big fees in the transfer market. Eyeing up future replacements and constantly selling upcoming talent will see your budgets rise enormously. Then, you can reinvest wisely and create a conveyor belt of wonderkids.

How to set up a scouting network & scout instructions

The scouting network in Career Mode allows you to find the stars of tomorrow in any region of the world. You can send out scouts for first-teamers and scouts for future stars, so make sure to do both.

Here is how to hire a scout, how to start a network, and how to set specific scout instructions to get the exact player you need:

Load up your Career Mode save Go to the Transfers section on the navigation bar Click Scouts (and Youth Staff) and choose those with the highest star rating Select the location and type of player you would like them to find Confirm to allow them to set up a base in the country Then, click Scout Instructions Select your Tactical Vision and ideal position, playstyle, and age Wait for your monthly scouting reports Sign players of the highest potential when found

EA SPORTS Setting up a scouting network will help you build a really valuable squad for the future.

Best ways to scout in EA FC 23

Once you have the global scouting network set up, there are some things you can do to make sure you get the best possible returns from your investment.

Sign all scouts and youth scouts with a high star rating

Send the scouts and youth scouts to look in different regions for a long period of time (one in Europe, one in South America, and so on)

Set specific scout instructions to find different players (one looks for defenders, one on goalkeepers, etc.)

Set scout instructions that fit your Tactical Vision (for example, Gegenpressing)

Check the monthly scout reports they send to your email inbox

Sign players based on their potential OVR, minimum rating, and position

By taking these steps, you’re ensuring that not only will you get a variety of players in different positions, but also with different traits and those who fit your play style.

Over time, you will start to recruit a number of footballers who can grow and be molded into the vision – if you stick with one in particular.

How to find bargain players

EA SPORTS Brighton’s transfer business has been incredible in recent seasons.

Free agents

To replicate Brighton’s success, you’re going to need to get your hands dirty at times as well to find bargain players. Make sure you check the Free Agents list, filter by under 21, scan over the statistics, and sign some young talents from there.

Using this method, you will often find 18-year-old players with 75+ OVR rating who could go on to become a top-class international player in the future. Signing them up as free agents also makes the return on investment as low as possible – as scouts do cost something, after all.

Contract expiry players

Away from the free agents, you can also look at Contract Expiry players. These are footballers who are coming to the end of their current deals and can be signed in January, with a view to joining the club in the summer.

Best leagues for wonderkids

Some leagues have a reputation for creating really exciting young talent, so it’s always good to be aware of what’s out there by having a look yourself.

Eredivisie

LPF

O Bundesliga

Libertadores

Sudamericana

Ligue 1

Liga Portugal

Allsvenskan

MLS

So – that’s everything you need to know about scouting in EA FC 24 Career Mode! In no time, you’ll have a number of youth players growing in the academy, reports in your inbox about the best talents in various regions, and the value of your squad will increase gradually like Brighton’s.

