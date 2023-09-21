EA FC 24: How to change a player’s position in Career Mode

If you’re looking to change a player’s position in EA FC 24 Career Mode, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’re going to run through a step-by-step guide to changing player positions for your Manager Career.

In a world of fluid front threes and changing formations, it’s never been more important for EA Sports FC managers to be aware of the flexibilities in their squad. Just look at John Stones at Manchester City dropping into midfield, or Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Just like real life, some players in EA FC 24 can play multiple positions, some of which they can learn fast, and others they can grind towards completing the transformation.

So, have you got a wingback that should be a fullback or an attacking midfielder that could be a striker? Well, let’s take a look at how to change positions in Career Mode.

How to change position in EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA SPORTS Once the position modifier is ready, you will see the ‘Change Position’ icon with a white banner (below stats above).

The following method works for all sorts of players, meaning defenders, midfielders, and attackers can learn new positions in your Career Mode.

Just follow these simple steps:

Open up your Career Mode in EA FC Scroll to the Squad tab, and click Squad Hub Select a player you would like to see change position Hit Development Plan Press R2 or RT (if playing on PS & Xbox) and select a position for them to grow into The ETA shows a countdown of weeks until the position can be changed You will then receive an email – confirming they are ready to change position Go back into the player’s Squad Hub tab until you see their ‘Change Position’ white banner appear Select them, hit Development, and press Triangle or A to confirm the change

How long does it take to change position?

Your player can change position in EA FC after as little as two weeks of training. That’s right, play a few games, and your CAM could be a striker or a winger in no time.

EA SPORTS When selecting a player for development, you can see the ETA of a position change as you flick through roles (top of the screen).

Be sure to not get too ambitious, though, as the ETA for your change could be as long as a year if you’ve got some crazy ideas.

In our playthrough, some midfielders looking to make a transition into defence took as long as 300 weeks – an incredibly long time, even if you’re simulating. So, make sure when you’re signing a player that they can easily slot into the role you’re planning otherwise you will waste a lot of the transfer kitty.

