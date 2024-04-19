EA FC 24: How to complete TOTS Live John McGinn Objectives challenge

The EA FC 24 TOTS Live promo brought with it a 90 OVR John McGinn Objectives challenge, giving FUT players a chance to get a free card.

On April 19, the EA Sports team released the TOTS Live promo, which includes new high-overall cards that are eligible for future upgrades.

Along with the promo came a 90 OVR TOTS Live card of Aston Villa CM John McGinn, one that can be obtained through a series of Objectives.

Here’s how to unlock McGinn.

Full list of EA FC 24 John McGinn Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 TOTS Live John McGinn Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Scottish Pride – Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from Scotland in your starting 11 (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play nine matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three players from Scotland in your starting 11 (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Midfield Maestro – Score and assist a goal with a midfielder in six separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score and assist a goal with a midfielder in six separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Winner’s Mentality – Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. five Premier League players in your starting 11 (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. five Premier League players in your starting 11 (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Insurmountable – Concede one or less goal per match in five separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive a 90 OVR TOTS Live John McGinn card.

Tips for completing John McGinn Objectives

Since all of the Objectives can be completed through Squad Battles on Semi-Pro difficulty, this challenge is more about team-building.

Aside from quick midfielders, one will want players with Scottish national status and the Premier League.

Kim Little does have Scottish national status, while Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson, and John McGinn check both boxes. Anyone who has base or IF forms of those players may want to break them out for this challenge.

This set of Objectives will expire on April 26.

