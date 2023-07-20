What is Disney Dreamlight Valley Game Initialization Error 201 & can you fix it?

Many frustrated players are coming across the Disney Dreamlight Valley game initialization error 201 – but what is it and can you fix it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps update has landed, bringing new content from Vanellope Von Schweetz and the DreamSnaps weekly competition. However, it’s also brought a rather unfortunate bug that’s forcing players to watch as others are able to enjoy the features.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley game initialization error 201 is popping up on tons of players' screens when they try to log into the game – but what is it and can you even fix it? Here's everything you need to know.

Disney / Gameloft

What is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Error 201?

If the 201 Game Initialization Error code is appearing in your Disney Dreamlight Valley, then it will mean you’re unfortunately unable to load into the game after installing the latest update.

Players may be happy to know that they are not the only ones having problems with the 201 Game Initialization Error code and that the developers are actively working on a fix.

Can you fix the Disney Dreamlight Valley Error?

Unfortunately, aside from restarting your game and hoping that fixes it, there is no direct fix for Error 201 in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

However, shortly after releasing the DreamSnaps update, Disney Dreamlight Valley tweeted that they were aware of the issue and were “actively investigating a fix”. The next day on July 20, another update was posted, explaining that “a fix will not be available today” but that they “have further testing planned for tomorrow.”

When a fix is released, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

In the meantime, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content to ensure you’re ready to get back into the game

