Disney Dreamlight Valley is a cozy game filled with countless characters from movies like Frozen, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast. However, are mobile users able to play it?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in early access since the game came out in September 2022. Now, Gameloft has announced it will no longer become free-to-play when it leaves early access on December 5, 2023.

A Rift in Time will mark Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first paid Expansion Pass and add characters like Gaston, Eve, and Rapunzel. It will also finally bring ValleyVerse, the game’s anticipated multiplayer feature.

While Dreamlight Valley is playable across virtually every console, is the Disney-themed sandbox title available on mobile?

When is Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to mobile?

Disney / Gameloft

During the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, Gameloft confirmed it would launch on Apple Arcade. iOS users can play Disney Dreamlight Valley starting December 5, 2023, alongside the Rift in Time Expansion Pass.

However, the game will look a little different than other versions. Considering Apple Arcade does not allow microtransactions, iOS players cannot access Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path or in-game Premium Shop. Additionally, the Apple Arcade version does not allow cross-save between other platforms.

A Rift in Time will be bundled with the base game on day one for Apple Arcade users.

That’s everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to Apple Arcade. Check out our other guides below:

