How to watch the November 2023 Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced its first-ever showcase to discuss the upcoming Expansion Pass. Here’s how to watch it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced many fan-favorite characters to the game since it launched. A few examples include Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and Frozen’s Olaf.

The sandbox title was originally planned to become free-to-play after a lengthy Early Access period. However, Gameloft has revealed that DDV will remain a paid game, with Expansion Passes costing players more money in the future.

Article continues after ad

The popular cozy game has now announced that an upcoming showcase will reveal more about its first paid expansion: A Rift in Time. Keep reading to learn more.

Article continues after ad

How to watch November 2023 Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase

The Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase is scheduled for November 1 and will start at 1 PM ET.

Fans can watch the livestream on the game’s Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels. We’ve embedded the YouTube version below for your convenience:

What to expect from Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed what players can expect from the showcase on its website.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We will dive into the Expansion Pass, showing off this all-new adventure across Eternity Isle where you’ll meet new friends, discover new biomes, and immerse yourself in new gameplay features,” the announcement reads.

Disney Dreamlight Valley team members will also discuss their favorite moments of the year and the anticipated multiplayer update.

Article continues after ad

The live stream will heavily focus on the A Rift in Time Expansion Pass, which becomes available when DDV leaves Early Access on December 5, 2023.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our helpful Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below before the Expansion Pass comes out:

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover

Article continues after ad