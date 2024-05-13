Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 hotfix patch notes: Boutique improvements, bug fixes, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the hotfix patch notes for its May 13 update, bringing fixes to the Boutique and some frustrating bugs.

On May 1, 2024, the Disney-themed cozy game introduced its Thrills & Frills update to both the base game and its DLC owners. The content expansion added Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Daisy Duck as villagers.

Additionally, Thrills & Frills brought along the “A Day at Disney” Star Path and Act II of the A Rift in Time storyline.

Following its initial update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has unveiled a hotfix. If you’re wondering what’s included, you can check it out below.

Article continues after ad

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix patch?

Disney / Gameloft

The May 13 hotfix focuses on improving Daisy Duck’s Boutique—specifically, eliminating the 24-hour waiting period after canceling a Boutique Challenge. The game also better explains how the Boutique works in Daisy Duck’s “You Have Mail” quest.

Other improvements include the hotfix resolving various issues regarding purchasing the 3D glasses and missing Star Path duties. For more information, check out the full patch notes here.

Article continues after ad

Disney Dreamlight Valley May 13 patch notes

BOUTIQUE IMPROVEMENTS

If a Boutique challenge is cancelled, there is no longer a 24-hour waiting period before a new challenge can be accepted. A new challenge can be accepted immediately.

A grid is now visible when editing a challenge tableau in the Boutique.

Tips have been added in Daisy Duck’s “You Have Mail” quest to better introduce the Boutique gameplay.

BUG FIXES AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

Optimizations to reduce crashing. Further improvements are in progress for Update 11.

Oswald’s Many Dimensions” quest: Purchasing or collecting (i.e. via Clothing Bags) the 3D Glasses before reaching the relevant step in the questline no longer blocks progress.

“Oswald’s Many Dimensions” quest: Updated quest requirements to “light-colored pants” instead of “white pants”, which allows for a greater variety of options to be used.

Fixed an issue which prevented “A Day At Disney” Star Path duties from appearing.

Fixed an issue which caused the Premium Shop to appear empty.

Door frames and wall items are no longer displayed when the camera moved behind a wall.

Crafting the Main Street Path creates 4 path tiles (prev. 1), as intended.

Boutique challenges are no longer cancelled if the “No, I’ll stay in the challenge” option is selected.

Items acquired through in-game events no longer appear as favorite gifts for Villagers.

The red notification dot now disappears as intended after visiting the Premium Shop.

Dreamlight Fruit can now be harvested as intended during Valley Visits.

Hovering over an occupied grid space in Edit Mode causes the selected item to become translucent, as intended.

Updated the game loading screen to display the “Thrills & Frills” key art.

So, those are the patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley’s May 13 hotfix. Check out our other handy guides on the sandbox title below:

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley |