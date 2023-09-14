Who is the “exceptionally unexceptional Villager” in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Holiday Star Path tasks players with solving some riddles to complete certain duties. Here’s who the “exceptionally unexceptional Villager” is.

The latest Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Halloween-themed “Haunted Holiday.” This includes rewards based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Completing the duties necessary to earn enough Lollipop Tokens to unlock these items, motifs, and more is a bit more challenging than usual for a simple reason: Many of the tasks are written in riddles.

While some are straightforward, like “Stuff your face with second-class meals” referring to two-star meals, others are harder to decipher, especially for those who aren’t super familiar with every character and their history.

One that may stump players is the task “Give an exceptionally unexceptional Villager a favorite gift.” Here’s who that refers to.

Who is the “exceptionally unexceptional Villager”?

The “exceptionally unexceptional Villager” is Mirabel from Encanto, meaning players will need to give her one of her favorite gifts.

The phrase relates to Mirabel’s role in Encanto, as she is the only member of the Family Madrigal who does not have a “gift,” or special powers.

Mirabel’s status leads to tension with her family, particularly relating to her Abuela Alma Madrigal. However, by the end of the film, she has come into her own, realizing she is a vital member of her family regardless of whether or not she has a gift.

Like in Encanto, Dreamlight Valley’s Mirabel is an optimistic and caring member of the Valley. She may not have special magic abilities, but it’s safe to say that, wherever she is, Mirabel is exceptionally unexceptional.

That’s what you need to know about the “exceptionally unexceptional Villager” for the Haunted Holiday Star Path. If you found that helpful, check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

