Beauty and the Beast have finally arrived to Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing tons of new quests and a brand new realm. Here’s how to unlock the two new characters.

Disney Dreamlight Valley manages to keep its players entertained through regular updates, each bringing new adorable characters, delicious recipes, puzzling quests, and so much more. Now, in the game’s most recent update, two new characters have been added to the game, in the form of Belle and Beast.

Some characters enter Disney Dreamlight Valley through quests, others through reaching a certain level of friendship, and others are through Realms. Such variety can make unlocking new characters a little tricky. So, here’s how to unlock Belle and Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Belle & Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the Beauty and the Beast Realm

Arriving with the new characters is a Beauty and the Beast Realm, so you’ll need to unlock that and head in there to first meet Belle.

You’ll find the Realm door in the Main Castle on the third floor. Then, spend 12,500 Dreamlight to unlock it and head inside.

Find Belle

Once you get inside, head straight on towards the Orange book. Then, follow it until it reaches the library, which contains Belle.

Complete Into the West Wing and A Prince in Disguise

To unlock Belle, you’ll need to complete the West Wing quest. You can find a walkthrough here.

Then, all you need to do is complete A Prince in Disguise to allow Beast and Belle to join your Valley. You can find the walkthrough for that quest here.

So, there you have it, that’s how to unlock Belle and Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While chatting with them and exploring their realm, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

