Disney Dreamlight Valley Touch of Magic: What is it & DreamSnaps compatability

Looking to create your own furniture or clothing in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Look no further than the Touch of Magic – but what is Touch of Magic and does it work with the game’s new DreamSnaps competition? Let’s take a look and find out.

Touch of Magic is a wonderful element in Disney Dreamlight Valley, giving players the chance to express themselves and bring in a unique design that doesn’t necessarily conform with the items in the Premium Shop or Scrooge’s store.

However, Touch of Magic can be a little confusing, leaving many players wondering what Touch of Magic items are, how you use the feature, and whether you’re able to add the items to your DreamSnaps photos. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Contents:

What are Touch of Magic Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney / Gameloft

Touch of Magic is a tool players can use in the game to create custom clothes, backpacks, and furniture.

You can use a variety of colors, shapes, and those motifs you got from the Star Path and chests to create your very own designs, bringing a sense of uniqueness to your Valley or home.

Can Touch of Magic Items be included in DreamSnaps?

With the Touch of Magic Items being so unique, they are not compatible with DreamSnaps meaning, if any Touch of Magic Items are in your photo, it can’t be submitted. So, if you’re trying to take a photo for the DreamSnaps competition and it won’t let you submit it, make sure you’re not wearing or taking photos of any of the Items.

This comes as a major frustration for many players who were looking to express their creativity during these competitions, but it also allows all players to submit their clothing choices or interior design no matter their creativity.

How to create Touch of Magic Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To create your own Touch of Magic Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, simply follow these steps:

Open up your inventory. Select Wardrobe or Furniture. Click Customize. Select Add New and choose your item. Click Create, choose Add Layers and start crafting!

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about Touch of Magic Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

